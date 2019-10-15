Hong Kong protesters take over park and roads to support US democracy act

Tens of thousands of Hong Kong protesters - some waving American flags - filled a downtown park and spilled onto nearby roads on Monday evening, urging US congressmen to pass a bill that would sanction and penalise Chinese and Hong Kong officials deemed to have acted against the city's democratic freedoms.

But the atmosphere turned tense as dozens of radical anti-government protesters later took over main roads, setting up barricades to block traffic and confronting riot police.

At one point, police pointed their guns in the direction of demonstrators, demanding they disperse, while protesters responded by aiming laser pointers at officers. At least one black-clad man was seen being subdued by police inside Central MTR station. At 10pm, the MTR Corporation announced the temporary suspension of Airport Express services because of incidents in Central.

Around 10.30pm, riot police took dispersal action and subdued at least one protester near the GPO building.

The rally was the first to have secured a police go-ahead after the newly imposed anti-mask law - a measure to quell the worsening violent protests in recent months - took effect on October 5.

Organisers warned participants in advance of the possible legal risks they faced if they breached the tough law. And the crowd, comprising mainly young people, largely took no chances, with only a handful wearing surgical masks.

The organisers, Rally for Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act Organising Committee, said 130,000 people attended. They had expected a turnout of about 2,000. Police put the figure at 25,000 at the peak of the rally.

Contrary to the violence on streets over the weekend that saw mobs assaulting protesters and hurling petrol bombs at police stations and MTR stations, in general protesters attending Monday's rally took a more festive approach.