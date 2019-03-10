Hong Kong protesters vent anger over shot teen with night-time rampage

Groups of radical anti-government protesters went on the rampage across Hong Kong on Wednesday night, this time venting their rage over the shooting of a school pupil during violent clashes a day earlier.

Following the protest violence and chaos that marred China's National Day celebrations on October 1, thousands took to the streets again, with students boycotting classes and demonstrators taking over shopping malls to express outrage over the first use of lethal force by police in nearly four months of civil unrest.

As darkness fell, angry mobs dug up bricks, blocked roads, started fires, vandalised train stations and targeted mainland Chinese-linked businesses.

Police fired tear gas to disperse a large number of diehard protesters in Tsuen Wan, where they unlocked the turnstiles at the MTR station and spray-painted graffiti in the premises, blocked traffic and dismantled railings to set up road blockades.

Others trashed Bank of China ATM facilities and vandalised a China Mobile shop in the district.

Glass fronts and ticket facilities in at least 10 MTR stations were seriously damaged during the carnage. Those targeted included Tiu Keng Leng, Tseung Kwan O and Hang Hau stations on the Tseung Kwan O line and Tai Wai and University stations on the East Rail line.

In Sha Tin, protesters smashed turnstiles and Octopus add-value machines, and sprayed graffiti in the adjoining New Town Plaza shopping centre.

It was more of the same at Tseung Kwan O MTR station, where they invited commuters to go though the turnstiles without paying.

Roads were blocked in districts ranging from Wong Tai Sin to Causeway Bay. A Wong Tai Sin MTR exit was flooded with water from a damaged fire hydrant.

Rampaging protesters also threw petrol bombs at the gate of the New Territories South regional police headquarters in Tai Wo Hau.

The chaos prompted the MTR to shut down Po Lam and Hang Hau stations at 11.30pm to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. At midnight, Tai Wai, Che Kung Temple and City One stations were closed early.