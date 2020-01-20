Hong Kong protests: 2 officers attacked, tear gas fired and organiser arrested in rally chaos

Two plain-clothes policemen were surrounded and twice beaten up by protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday as officers tried to call an early end to a rally in the business district, resulting in several rounds of tear gas being fired and the arrest of the organiser of the demonstration.

Thousands took part in the police-approved protest in Chater Garden, Central, at 3pm, to demand electoral reforms for September's legislative elections and urge the international community to impose sanctions on the Hong Kong government if their calls were snubbed.

But the day descended into mayhem when police declared the rally over after skirmishes between protesters and officers nearby.

The first scuffles broke out when police held a man to the ground in Des Voeux Road Central, drawing an angry response from protesters who then surrounded the officers.

Eight people were arrested in the area for possession of extendable batons, hammers and spanners. The force said it believed those detained had plans to create chaos.

A group of radical black-clad protesters first set upon a police liaison officer about an hour after the rally started after he spoke to the organiser, Ventus Lau Wing-hong.

He fell to the ground as heavy blows rained down on him, including from a protester's metal baton. A colleague who came to his aid was also beaten. The pair managed to flee across the road but were again attacked as they tried to get into a nearby office tower.

"At around 4pm today, while two officers of the police community liaison office were liaising with the organiser of a public event in Chater Garden, Central, they were suddenly surrounded and beaten up brutally by a large group of rioters with wooden sticks and other weapons," police said in a statement.

A man believed to be a plain-clothes policeman was injured in Central. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"They were left with bloody injuries to the head. Such appalling acts are not to be condoned. The police will endeavour to bring the assailants to justice."

In another statement, the force said protesters threw water bottles at them when they were intercepting people in the area.

Hard-core protesters set up barricades on roads and dug up paving bricks, police said in explanation of their decision to shut down the rally.

Officers used pepper spray on protesters and several rounds of tear gas were fired. A police water cannon and armoured vehicle were moved into Central amid the chaos. But they were not used.

Protesters set fire to cardboard on a street in Central. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Lau, a spokesman for Hong Kong Civil Assembly Team, which organised the rally, was arrested immediately after speaking to reporters in the evening. Police accused him of inciting the crowd and violating one of the rules in the force's letter of no objection for the rally, that protesters could not overcrowd Chater Garden, Lau's group said.

Zion Lam, another spokesman from the group, denied the accusations and said there was still space in Chater Garden. The organiser had even asked those at the rally to leave to make room for other protesters to get in, Lam added.

Before his arrest, Lau said police should bear full responsibility for the day's chaos.

He said a man in plain clothes who identified himself as an officer asked him to cut short the rally because there were clashes nearby. Lau demanded he show his warrant card.

"The officer refused to display his warrant card until the crowd became too emotional. By then, the situation had become too hard to control," Lau said. "I told him that as long as he showed me his warrant card, I would end the rally."

A large crowd of protesters surrounded the officer, who then showed his warrant card. He and another plain-clothes officer were then beaten up by radicals.

Police officers use pepper spray in Central on Sunday afternoon. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Lau claimed that at least 150,000 people took part in the rally, while police put the turnout at 11,680 at its peak. After the rally was brought to an end, police ordered those in the area to leave immediately or be arrested. Some were rounded up.

In a police briefing on Sunday night, Senior Superintendent Ng Lok-chun said the two assaulted officers were left with "serious and bloody injuries".