Hong Kong protests: Fixing trashed CityU campus will cost 'hundreds of millions of dollars'

City University of Hong Kong has revealed that the bill to fix facilities damaged after radical protesters vandalised many parts of its campus this month will run to hundreds of millions of dollars.

It became the first of six universities which were damaged during recent anti-government protests to provide an estimate in a public statement, saying on Saturday repairs and restoration of facilities would cost a nine-digit figure.

That came as top government officials said universities which faced difficulties in paying huge repair bills from their recurrent funding, such as Chinese University and Polytechnic University, could seek help from the Education Bureau or consider applying for funding in the Legislative Council.

"We will first look at the extent of the damage and the restoration works that have to be carried out; and whether [the universities] have been insured and how much can be covered. These are all factors for our consideration," Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said.

Earlier this month, masked protesters vandalised the CityU campus' main administration building, sabotaged the president's office and broke into laboratories.

Other places on the Kowloon Tong campus were damaged and set on fire on different days. Roadblocks were set up outside its student residence as protesters heeded calls for citywide traffic disruptions.

Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd while radicals hurled petrol bombs.

In a reply to the Post, CityU said the cost of repairing damaged facilities would "run into hundreds of millions of Hong Kong dollars", but it was not yet decided whether the bill would be covered by the university's recurrent funding or if it would need to seek extra funding.

CityU also said it would hold discussions with the University Grants Committee - the funding body for the eight publicly funded universities in Hong Kong - on restoration costs.