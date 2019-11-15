Hong Kong protests: Man beaten by baton-wielding gang in Sheung Shui

A black-clad man was assaulted by a gang with what appeared to be retractable batons in northern Hong Kong on Thursday.

The assault took place outside North District Town Hall in Lung Wan Street, Sheung Shui at 11.51am.

The site is just a short distance away from where a 70-year-old man was hit unconscious by a hurled brick during a confrontation between two groups of people on Wednesday.

"Numerous reports were made to police, saying a man was being chased by a gang and some of the pursuers were carrying poles," a police spokesman said.

The gang fled before officers arrived.

The spokesman said at the scene, police found an injured man who claimed he had been beaten with poles.