Hong Kong protests: Man with brain bleed, pregnant woman in hospital after mask-ban violence

Two Hong Kong protesters remain at Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment under police guard after being arrested on Monday, sources familiar with the matter said.

A 27-year-old man, arrested during Monday's protests, remained in intensive care on Wednesday after he was taken to hospital with a haemorrhage to the left side of his brain, two hospital sources told the South China Morning Post.

His injuries were caused by hard objects striking his head, one source said. Another said he was currently stable, and there were no signs of his condition deteriorating.

Twenty-nine people were injured and taken to hospital during anti-government protests across Hong Kong on Monday. More than 240 people were arrested, with 77 seized over the new anti-mask law, which came into effect on Saturday.

A 19-year-old woman, about eight months pregnant, was among those arrested Monday night for unlawful assembly and criminal damage to Siu Hong MTR station. She was later sent to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment, with police officers seen guarding her delivery suite on Tuesday.