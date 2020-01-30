Hong Kong protests: Petrol bombs thrown at Kwai Chung Police Station

Five petrol bomb attacks were launched against the force in a 24-hour blitz of police stations and vehicles on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tin Shui Wai Police Station was firebombed at 5am on Wednesday, before three more of the crude weapons were thrown at Kwai Chung Police Station at about 8pm that night.

At 11pm, at least three petrol bombs were hurled at a police vehicle when it passed through the junction of Nathan Road and Nelson Street in Mong Kok.

Three black-clad attackers were seen throwing petrol bombs at the Hung Hom Police Station in Princess Margaret Road at 2am on Thursday.

Later that morning at 5.30am, petrol bombs were thrown at the Mong Kok Police Station. Officers are tracking down a man and a woman related to the case.

No one was injured in the attacks.

A police spokesman condemned the "radical acts" that it said had seriously endangered the safety of the citizens and road users.

The force has been repeatedly targeted with petrol bombs thrown by hard-core protesters during more than seven months of anti-government unrest, sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Police have deployed tear gas, rubber bullets and even live rounds at demonstrations, which have often turned violent.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.