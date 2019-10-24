Hong Kong protests: Police groups slam Chinese University head for 'biased' statement

Hong Kong's police associations on Wednesday slammed the head of Chinese University for his "biased" statement that spelt out the alleged assaults and mistreatments some students claimed to have faced upon arrest for taking part in anti-government protests.

But the university's students have extended their support for the vice-chancellor, Rocky Tuan Sung-chi, by writing hundreds of messages on a giant banner that was passed to the school management.

Last week, Tuan issued a statement that said "any proven case of improper use of force or violation of human rights by certain police officers must be condemned".

He also wrote that the university had contacted more than 30 student protesters, some of whom said they were not given a timely access to lawyers, were slapped in their faces, and were forced to strip naked.

He has also pledged to support Sonia Ng, a student who claimed in a town hall-style meeting with Tuan that she was the subject of sexual violence by police.

In response, all four police associations on Wednesday criticised Tuan for not casting any doubts on the students' claims.

"[You] have said nothing about the serious crimes the arrested students were suspected of committing," said the statement by the Superintendents' Association, the Police Inspectors' Association, the Overseas Inspectors' Association and the Junior Police Officers' Association.

"Instead, even without evidence to back up those claims, you shouted at the top of your lungs that the police officers suspected of violating rules need to be probed and condemned."

The associations also expressed regret that Tuan, as a scientist, had "neglected the principle of seeking truths".