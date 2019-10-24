Hong Kong protests: Police groups slam Chinese University head for 'biased' statement

Rocky Tuan, vice-chancellor of Chinese University, last week issued a statement saying any proven case of assault by police must be condemned.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Phila Siu
Elizabeth Cheung
South China Morning Post

Hong Kong's police associations on Wednesday slammed the head of Chinese University for his "biased" statement that spelt out the alleged assaults and mistreatments some students claimed to have faced upon arrest for taking part in anti-government protests.

But the university's students have extended their support for the vice-chancellor, Rocky Tuan Sung-chi, by writing hundreds of messages on a giant banner that was passed to the school management.

Last week, Tuan issued a statement that said "any proven case of improper use of force or violation of human rights by certain police officers must be condemned".

He also wrote that the university had contacted more than 30 student protesters, some of whom said they were not given a timely access to lawyers, were slapped in their faces, and were forced to strip naked.

He has also pledged to support Sonia Ng, a student who claimed in a town hall-style meeting with Tuan that she was the subject of sexual violence by police.

In response, all four police associations on Wednesday criticised Tuan for not casting any doubts on the students' claims.

"[You] have said nothing about the serious crimes the arrested students were suspected of committing," said the statement by the Superintendents' Association, the Police Inspectors' Association, the Overseas Inspectors' Association and the Junior Police Officers' Association.

"Instead, even without evidence to back up those claims, you shouted at the top of your lungs that the police officers suspected of violating rules need to be probed and condemned."

The associations also expressed regret that Tuan, as a scientist, had "neglected the principle of seeking truths".

They asked Tuan if he cared to find out whether any of his students had taken part in riots or done anything illegal.

If Tuan had done so, the associations said, he should ask the students to be responsible for their mistakes.

On Tuan's remark that independent investigations "outside the existing mechanism" should be initiated to probe allegations made by his students, the associations said that would be tantamount to the "rule of man" and not the "rule of law" if everyone made such requests.

The university did not comment on the matter on Wednesday.

On the campus, the students' union organised a campaign to invite pupils to write messages of support for Tuan on a giant banner that bore the words "conscience won't be silenced in [the] face of authoritarianism".

"Thank you for standing up for us," one message read.

Another read: "Thank you for taking the step. I hope we can walk together on this."

Separately, in a statement late on Tuesday night, the students' unions of Hong Kong's tertiary institutions condemned the statement issued by the heads of eight university councils.

The council heads' statement said universities were not battlegrounds for the resolution of political issues and should not be drawn into supporting any particular political position.

In response, the students' unions said: "In such difficult times, leaders of the institutions should stand with the students and try to understand the reasons behind their actions, providing them with the support they need."

The unions also said the councils should not stand with the "tyrannical regime in oppressing the citizens".

"To punish the students and the members of the staff in the name of order and stability will only further push the youngsters of our city into absolute despair," they said.

In Hong Kong, the chairmen of the university governing councils are appointed by the city's leader. The student unions thus called them "puppets" and "marionettes".

"The student unions urge them to stop their uninvited and unwelcome involvement in university affairs," they added.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests police Universities Education and Schools

TRENDING

Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer &#039;coaxed&#039; to provide sexual services
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn't from a romantic dinner
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea&#039;s salted egg chicken wings &amp; other deals this week
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea's salted egg chicken wings & other deals this week
Too many Singaporeans abroad? 6 cities to visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
6 cities Singaporeans should visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral

SERVICES