Hong Kong protests: Watchdog gets 300 inquiries about alleged sexual harassment by police

Hong Kong's equal opportunities watchdog has received more than 300 inquiries since mid-June regarding accusations against police of sexual harassment, but no complaints from actual victims, its chairman said on Wednesday.

These "questions" mostly concerned alleged inappropriate or violating behaviour by officers during arrests or stop-and-search operations, with a small number about sexist comments said to have been made towards women members of the force by anti-government protesters or bystanders.

"We have not received any complaints from actual victims," Equal Opportunities Commission chief Ricky Chu Man-kin said on a radio show.

The information needed to come from affected parties to be considered complaints, otherwise they were classed as questions, he explained.

Chu said the number of inquiries had increased following the circulation of a video in late June that appeared to show officers dragging a woman in a skirt across the ground, exposing her private parts, during a street protest against the government's now-scrapped extradition bill.