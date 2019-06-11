Hong Kong public toilets are 'reservoirs of drug-resistant bacteria'

Researchers have dubbed hand hygiene facilities in Hong Kong's public washrooms "reservoirs of drug-resistant bacteria", after finding 52 bacterial species, some harmful to humans, in them.

Scholars warned on Tuesday of "recontamination risks" for those using public toilets, as they revealed 87 per cent of the Staphylococcus species in tested samples were resistant to at least one first-line antibiotic such as penicillin, while a fifth of them exhibited co-resistance to at least three antibiotics.

"Washroom users avail themselves of the handwashing and hand-drying facilities provided under the impression that these amenities are hygienic," said Dr Lorna Suen Kwai-ping, associate professor of Polytechnic University's nursing school, who led the study.

"However, such facilities may be potential sites for the transmission of pathogenic bacteria. Attention should be paid to the potential risks of recontamination of hands from contaminated washroom facilities and surfaces."

Warm air hand dryers came third in total bacterial counts. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The research project, conducted between April and August 2017 by a group of PolyU academics, collected and examined 220 samples from 55 public washrooms, 28 female and 27 male, across the city.

Eleven were in wet markets, parks and piers, 36 in sports grounds, public libraries and shopping centres, and eight in high-end establishments such as five-star hotels or luxury malls.

Internal door handles had the most bacteria, with 148 bacterial cells per square centimetre, followed by jet air dryers with 142 cells.