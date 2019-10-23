Hong Kong rejects Taipei's 'totally unacceptable' offer on murder suspect

Hong Kong's embattled government has rejected Taiwan's "totally unacceptable" offer to send officials to the city to take back the murder suspect whose case sparked the extradition bill crisis more than four months ago.

That was after Taiwan sent out a second statement on Tuesday challenging Hong Kong to respond to its offer to send police officers and prosecutors over to bring 20-year-old Chan Tong-kai back, also warning that the city would be responsible for the consequences of letting him go free.

"The [Hong Kong] government sees it as cross-jurisdiction law enforcement, which is a disrespect for Hong Kong's jurisdictional power and is totally unacceptable," the government said in a statement issued well after midnight.

The statement went on to stress that Taiwan had no law enforcement power in Hong Kong.

"Chan is Taiwan's wanted person and his surrender decision is voluntary. As he will be a free man after release from jail, the [Hong Kong] government has no authority to impose any restrictive measures on him. He could go to Taiwan accompanied by persons of his choice. Upon arrival, the authority of Taiwan can arrest him."

Chan will be released from Pik Uk Correctional Institution on Wednesday. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

After flatly rejecting Chan's offer to turn himself in to Taiwan - where he is wanted for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend in February 2018 - and insisting that Hong Kong should further detain and prosecute him following his expected release on Wednesday, the island's government on Tuesday afternoon said it was willing to take him back.

Mainland Affairs Council vice-chairman Chiu Chui-cheng held a news conference in Taipei to announce that Taiwan was willing to take Chan into custody because the "Hong Kong government is reluctant to deal with the murder case" and "obviously does not want to exercise jurisdiction".