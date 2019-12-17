'Hong Kong remains free': City launches new PR blitz overseas after six months of protests

The Hong Kong government has launched its second advertising campaign this year aimed at overseas investors and visitors, insisting the city remains a "welcoming, free society" despite six months of anti-government protests and turmoil.

The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times and The Australian newspapers on Monday carried a full-page advertisement extolling Hong Kong for its strong fundamentals even as it struggles through its worst political crisis since the 1997 handover.

"It's been tough but we will soldier on," the advert says. "The economy has taken a dip, but we will bounce back strong."

PHOTO: Twitter/benjaminbland

While describing the international financial hub as "competitive" and "highly internationalised," the advert touts the rights and freedoms granted to Hong Kong under the "one country, two systems" governing principle, including freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion and the free flow of capital.

Under the principle, the city is promised a high-level of autonomy from Beijing and rights and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China.

The latest PR push, which will roll out across newspapers in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, comes after the Hong Kong government in September took out similar adverts touting the city as a "safe, open, welcoming and cosmopolitan society and an internationally connected, vibrant and dynamic economy".

The earlier ad campaign - which described the unrest as a "complex social, economic, and political jigsaw puzzle" that Hongkongers would "solve on our own" - appeared in newspapers including The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, The Australian Financial Review and The Straits Times.

In September, the government told the South China Morning Post the PR drive had cost HK$7.4 million to date.

The latest campaign follows some of the worst violence of the crisis that has gripped the city since June, after an attempt by the government to introduce a law allowing the extradition of criminal suspects to other jurisdictions including mainland China sparked mass protests that have evolved into a wider anti-government movement, marked by episodes of violence and vandalism by protesters.

In separate incidents last month, a 70-year-old man was killed after being struck on the head with a brick and a man suffered life-threatening burns after being set on fire.