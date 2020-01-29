Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals

The previously unknown coronavirus has killed more than 100 people and infected thousands.
PHOTO: National Microbiology Data Centre
Elizabeth Cheung
South China Morning Post

Hong Kong researchers have already developed a vaccine for the deadly Wuhan coronavirus - but need time to test it, according to infectious diseases expert Professor Yuen Kwok-yung.

Scientists in mainland China and the United States were also separately racing to produce a vaccine for the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 100 people and infected thousands.

Yuen, chair of infectious diseases at the University of Hong Kong, revealed that his team was working on the vaccine and had isolated the previously unknown virus from the city's first imported case.

"We have already produced the vaccine, but it will take a long time to test on animals," Yuen said, without giving a specific time frame on when it would be ready for patients.

Professor Yuen Kwok-yung did not give a time frame on when the vaccine would be ready. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

But he said it would take months to test the vaccine on animals and at least another year to conduct clinical trials on humans before it was fit for use.

HKU researchers based it on a nasal spray influenza vaccine previously invented by Yuen's team.

Researchers modified the flu vaccine with part of the surface antigen of the coronavirus, meaning it could prevent influenza viruses as well as the new coronavirus, which causes pneumonia.

The vaccine, if successfully tested, could be the answer to a disease that has infected more than 4,600 people globally and killed over 100 on the mainland, mostly in Wuhan, centre of the outbreak.

Hong Kong had so far seen eight confirmed cases. From noon on Monday to noon on Tuesday, 78 more people were reported as suspected cases. Currently, 103 people are in isolation in public hospitals.

Although mainland media quoted Chinese infectious diseases expert Li Lanjuan on Monday as saying a vaccine targeting the coronavirus was being developed and could be made in around a month at the earliest, Yuen expressed doubts.

He said the one being developed on the mainland is likely to be an inactivated virus vaccine, which consists of a virus grown in a culture that has had its infectivity destroyed by chemicals or radiation.

To test the vaccine, it will have to be injected into an animal to see if it produces a good immune response, Yuen said. The vaccinated animal would then be exposed to the virus to see if is protected.

"If the vaccine appears effective and safe in a number of animal species, it will go into clinical trials on humans. This takes at least one year even if expedited," Yuen said.

He was also concerned that the approach taken by the mainland side to develop a vaccine would lead to a major complication, in which people who were vaccinated might develop a more severe disease if exposed to the virus. He said such a reaction for coronavirus had been recorded in reports.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses causing illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars).

Meanwhile, Xinhua reported that Shanghai East Hospital of Tongji University had urgently approved a project for the development of a vaccine targeting the novel virus.

The vaccine would be co-developed by the hospital and Stemirna Therapeutics, a Shanghai-based biotechnology company.

Company CEO Li Hangwen said no more than 40 days would be needed to manufacture vaccine samples, which would then be sent for tests and brought to clinics "as soon as possible".

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics Hong Kong Vaccines Hospitals medicine

TRENDING

Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Supply of masks in Singapore sufficient, no need to rush to buy them: Lam Pin Min
Supply of masks in Singapore sufficient, no need to rush to buy them: Lam Pin Min
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient&#039;s NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
What did kung fu legend Bruce Lee really say about karate?
What did kung fu legend Bruce Lee really say about karate?
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Barbie Hsu buys 10,000 masks to send to Wuhan - and other celebs helping in fight against Wuhan virus
Barbie Hsu buys 10,000 masks to send to Wuhan - and other celebs helping in fight against Wuhan virus
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES