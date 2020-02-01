Hong Kong road accident involving bus, taxi, and Porsche leaves 12 injured

Twelve people were taken to hospital after a bus accident on the Island Eastern Corridor in Hong Kong on January 1, 2020.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Brian Wong
South China Morning Post

At least twelve people were injured when a double-decker bus, a taxi, and a Porsche were involved in a crash on Hong Kong's Island Eastern Corridor motorway near City Garden at about 11am on New Year's Day.

A police spokesperson said a bus of the route 720 which runs between Central and Sai Wan Ho suddenly lost control and hit the roadside kerb on its right, also trapping a taxi that was behind it.

Seconds later, a Porsche that was passing the crash collided with the taxi and stopped after hitting the kerb.

A spokesman for New World First Bus gave a different version of the accident.

He said a vehicle suddenly cut into the lane in front of the double-decker, causing it to first swerve into a kerb on its left, only to go right then and hit a taxi.

The 720 bus swerved and forced a taxi into a concrete divider on Island Eastern Corridor. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The windscreen of the bus was smashed and its left side was badly damaged. The taxi was sandwiched between the bus and the kerb in the middle of the road, with parts of its bumper ripped off.

The driver of the Porsche that was passing the crash said one of the car's tyres was damaged in the accident.

Police said those injured include nine men and one woman, aged 30 to 76, who boarded the bus, a 36-year-old female passenger on the Porsche and the 58-year-old taxi driver.

Ten of them were sent to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital for treatment.

Police are probing the accident.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong Accidents - Traffic

TRENDING

Godfrey Gao&#039;s girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Why do investors lose money in the stock market?
Pair who tried to steal &#039;lucky&#039; bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face
Pair who tried to steal 'lucky' bricks from Great Wall of China get trapped on freezing cliff face
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
TVB actress Crystal Fung breaks up with doctor boyfriend
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go &#039;awww&#039;
WTF! We remember the entertainment news in 2019 that shocked us and made us go 'awww'
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Health ministry raises legal age to smoke, buy cigarettes to 20
Health ministry raises legal age to smoke, buy cigarettes to 20
Bicentennial Experience closes, but parts of exhibition to remain on Fort Canning
Bicentennial Experience closes, but parts of exhibition to remain on Fort Canning
Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park
Man arrested for inciting PMD users to attack people at Punggol Park

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
Strange trends we wish would die off this decade but will probably follow us into the 2020s
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
15 interesting places to check out in Bangkok other than the Chatuchak Weekend Market
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience

Home Works

8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES