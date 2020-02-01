Hong Kong road accident involving bus, taxi, and Porsche leaves 12 injured

At least twelve people were injured when a double-decker bus, a taxi, and a Porsche were involved in a crash on Hong Kong's Island Eastern Corridor motorway near City Garden at about 11am on New Year's Day.

A police spokesperson said a bus of the route 720 which runs between Central and Sai Wan Ho suddenly lost control and hit the roadside kerb on its right, also trapping a taxi that was behind it.

Seconds later, a Porsche that was passing the crash collided with the taxi and stopped after hitting the kerb.

A spokesman for New World First Bus gave a different version of the accident.

He said a vehicle suddenly cut into the lane in front of the double-decker, causing it to first swerve into a kerb on its left, only to go right then and hit a taxi.

The 720 bus swerved and forced a taxi into a concrete divider on Island Eastern Corridor. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The windscreen of the bus was smashed and its left side was badly damaged. The taxi was sandwiched between the bus and the kerb in the middle of the road, with parts of its bumper ripped off.

The driver of the Porsche that was passing the crash said one of the car's tyres was damaged in the accident.

Police said those injured include nine men and one woman, aged 30 to 76, who boarded the bus, a 36-year-old female passenger on the Porsche and the 58-year-old taxi driver.

Ten of them were sent to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital for treatment.

Police are probing the accident.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.