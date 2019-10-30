Hong Kong school pledges response to student demands on campus footage of teen

The management of a Hong Kong school campus which was vandalised by dozens of masked youths over its handling of security camera footage of a teenager whose body was later found in the sea pledged to further respond to students' demands after a dialogue on Tuesday.
The promise came as students continued to call for the release of all surveillance footage related to Chan Yin-lam, 15, who was last seen on the Hong Kong Design Institute's campus in Tiu Keng Leng on September 19.
Her body was found in the sea off Tseung Kwan O three days later.
Tuesday's talk, which was attended by hundreds of students, was marred by more vandalism on campus, where classes had been cancelled earlier this month after extensive damage.
Chan studied at Youth College, which shares a campus with the institute.
Against the backdrop of the anti-government protests rocking the city, critics had questioned if Chan, who had taken part in demonstrations, had died at the hands of police.
But police had earlier said there was nothing suspicious about Chan's death and that she had not been arrested at protests.
Her mother broke her silence two weeks ago, saying that Chan "had taken her own life" and appealed for an end to speculation on the causes of her death.
The Vocational Training Council, which runs both schools, previously released a number of video clips of the girl following a protest by students demanding disclosure. An insider said that one clip recorded on the campus, which was not made public, showed Chan walking barefoot towards the seafront on September 19. The source said that police had received reports of Chan of going missing over the past few years. An attempted suicide report was also received this year, the source added. During Tuesday's dialogue, which was only made known to students by email at about 11am - around an hour before the start - institute principal Dr Ong Lay Lian took ill and an ambulance was called. Students surrounded the vehicle and it took about 40 minutes to leave. Institute vice-principal Dr Joseph Wong, who continued with the marathon session, later promised to further respond to students' concerns on Wednesday afternoon. The students wanted to know why all the security footage related to Chan was not released to the public, and who had access to those clips, among other concerns. "We have kept all the original footage [of Chan]. No extra editing was done, except covering faces [of others] in the clips," said Wong, who was surrounded by movable metal railings during the talk. He said the best way to understand the truth of Chan's death was to let the Coroner's Court investigate. "Can each one of you send a letter to the Coroner's Court? I think this can create pressure and urge the court to [start an inquiry soon]," Wong added. One student asked whether the institute could establish an internal investigation panel to consider the matter, a suggestion which Wong said he would look into. Trouble flared during the dialogue, as a group clad in black and wearing masks damaged campus facilities, including pushing over boards, spray-painting walls and breaking glass on a door. At least one overhead sprinkler was damaged and water sprayed the area. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
