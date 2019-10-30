Hong Kong school pledges response to student demands on campus footage of teen

The management of a Hong Kong school campus which was vandalised by dozens of masked youths over its handling of security camera footage of a teenager whose body was later found in the sea pledged to further respond to students' demands after a dialogue on Tuesday.

The promise came as students continued to call for the release of all surveillance footage related to Chan Yin-lam, 15, who was last seen on the Hong Kong Design Institute's campus in Tiu Keng Leng on September 19.

Her body was found in the sea off Tseung Kwan O three days later.

Tuesday's talk, which was attended by hundreds of students, was marred by more vandalism on campus, where classes had been cancelled earlier this month after extensive damage.

Chan studied at Youth College, which shares a campus with the institute.

Against the backdrop of the anti-government protests rocking the city, critics had questioned if Chan, who had taken part in demonstrations, had died at the hands of police.

But police had earlier said there was nothing suspicious about Chan's death and that she had not been arrested at protests.

Her mother broke her silence two weeks ago, saying that Chan "had taken her own life" and appealed for an end to speculation on the causes of her death.