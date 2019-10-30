Hong Kong school pledges response to student demands on campus footage of teen

Masked protesters confront vice-principal Dr Joseph Wong during the dialogue on Tuesday.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Elizabeth Cheung
South China Morning Post

The management of a Hong Kong school campus which was vandalised by dozens of masked youths over its handling of security camera footage of a teenager whose body was later found in the sea pledged to further respond to students' demands after a dialogue on Tuesday.

The promise came as students continued to call for the release of all surveillance footage related to Chan Yin-lam, 15, who was last seen on the Hong Kong Design Institute's campus in Tiu Keng Leng on September 19.

Her body was found in the sea off Tseung Kwan O three days later.

Tuesday's talk, which was attended by hundreds of students, was marred by more vandalism on campus, where classes had been cancelled earlier this month after extensive damage.

Chan studied at Youth College, which shares a campus with the institute.

Against the backdrop of the anti-government protests rocking the city, critics had questioned if Chan, who had taken part in demonstrations, had died at the hands of police.

But police had earlier said there was nothing suspicious about Chan's death and that she had not been arrested at protests.

Her mother broke her silence two weeks ago, saying that Chan "had taken her own life" and appealed for an end to speculation on the causes of her death.

The Vocational Training Council, which runs both schools, previously released a number of video clips of the girl following a protest by students demanding disclosure.

An insider said that one clip recorded on the campus, which was not made public, showed Chan walking barefoot towards the seafront on September 19.

The source said that police had received reports of Chan of going missing over the past few years.

An attempted suicide report was also received this year, the source added.

During Tuesday's dialogue, which was only made known to students by email at about 11am - around an hour before the start - institute principal Dr Ong Lay Lian took ill and an ambulance was called.

Students surrounded the vehicle and it took about 40 minutes to leave.

Institute vice-principal Dr Joseph Wong, who continued with the marathon session, later promised to further respond to students' concerns on Wednesday afternoon.

The students wanted to know why all the security footage related to Chan was not released to the public, and who had access to those clips, among other concerns.

"We have kept all the original footage [of Chan]. No extra editing was done, except covering faces [of others] in the clips," said Wong, who was surrounded by movable metal railings during the talk.

He said the best way to understand the truth of Chan's death was to let the Coroner's Court investigate.

"Can each one of you send a letter to the Coroner's Court? I think this can create pressure and urge the court to [start an inquiry soon]," Wong added.

One student asked whether the institute could establish an internal investigation panel to consider the matter, a suggestion which Wong said he would look into.

Trouble flared during the dialogue, as a group clad in black and wearing masks damaged campus facilities, including pushing over boards, spray-painting walls and breaking glass on a door.

At least one overhead sprinkler was damaged and water sprayed the area.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Students Education and Schools death

TRENDING

Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was &#039;waiting to happen&#039;
Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was 'waiting to happen'
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Real life: &quot;I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old&quot;
Real life: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old"
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Furniture store Crate &amp; Barrel to close flagship outlet at Orchard Gateway @ Emerald
Furniture store Crate & Barrel to close flagship outlet at Orchard Gateway @ Emerald
How a Chinese man lost a million in restaurant - then got it back
How a Chinese man lost a million in restaurant - then got it back
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week
Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi confirms second pregnancy on social media
Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi confirms second pregnancy on social media

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Grab launches Singapore&#039;s first bubble tea subscription plan today: Is it worth it?
Grab launches Singapore's first bubble tea subscription plan today: Is it worth it?
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn&#039;t ignore
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn't ignore
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings

SERVICES