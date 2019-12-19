Hong Kong schoolteacher jailed for 2 years for molesting 5 pupils 3 decades ago

A Hong Kong primary schoolteacher who molested five pupils three decades ago has been jailed for two years, after one of his victims was inspired by the #MeToo movement to lodge a complaint against him.

The District Court heard the housewife, named X to protect her identity, lodged a complaint against her English teacher Mak Lung-yee last year after reading the news of a female athlete speaking up about sexual assault in the wave of #MeToo reports.

The hashtag movement, which aimed to encourage victims of abuse to speak out, became a rallying cry online following a series of allegations made against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017.

X's report of multiple assaults prompted police to comb through years of student records and class albums to identify four more victims, who complained of similar assaults by the popular teacher.

Mak, 57, was last month found guilty of eight out of nine counts of indecent assault, all of which he had denied.

All the five victims had accused the teacher of touching their thighs and buttocks under their knee-length uniforms while he was going through their homework or listening to their oral exercises in the classroom, at times in front of the whole class.

Two women further accused him of slipping his hand under their panties.

"I didn't want him to touch any part of my body," one victim, named Z, testified.

These attacks spanned over six years, between 1988 and 1994.