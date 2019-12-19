Hong Kong schoolteacher jailed for 2 years for molesting 5 pupils 3 decades ago

The High Court in Admiralty.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Jasmine Siu
South China Morning Post

A Hong Kong primary schoolteacher who molested five pupils three decades ago has been jailed for two years, after one of his victims was inspired by the #MeToo movement to lodge a complaint against him.

The District Court heard the housewife, named X to protect her identity, lodged a complaint against her English teacher Mak Lung-yee last year after reading the news of a female athlete speaking up about sexual assault in the wave of #MeToo reports.

The hashtag movement, which aimed to encourage victims of abuse to speak out, became a rallying cry online following a series of allegations made against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017.

X's report of multiple assaults prompted police to comb through years of student records and class albums to identify four more victims, who complained of similar assaults by the popular teacher.

Mak, 57, was last month found guilty of eight out of nine counts of indecent assault, all of which he had denied.

All the five victims had accused the teacher of touching their thighs and buttocks under their knee-length uniforms while he was going through their homework or listening to their oral exercises in the classroom, at times in front of the whole class.

Two women further accused him of slipping his hand under their panties.

"I didn't want him to touch any part of my body," one victim, named Z, testified.

These attacks spanned over six years, between 1988 and 1994.

X, in her impact assessment report, said the memories troubled her even after three decades.

Another victim, Y, was suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and was recommended counselling to help with her alcoholism, panic attacks, and insecurity.

Z further reported feeling betrayed by a teacher, and had developed trust issues.

She was afraid whenever she came across anyone who looked like Mak. She also developed fears her sons would be assaulted.

Defence counsel Leung Chun-keung said in mitigation his client was unlikely to reoffend, since he would lose his job and pension after this case.

Leung also urged the court to consider that when the indecent assaults happened back in the 1990s, the crime used to attract lower sentences, such as fines and bind-overs.

The court earlier heard that Mak was passionate about his job, and was loved and respected by his students over the past 30 years.

But District Judge Douglas Yau Tak-hong observed that Mak had committed "hair-raising" crimes.

Yau also noted Mak had breached the trust placed upon him by the school, parents and students by abusing his position and assaulting victims who were much younger than him.

So the judge adopted a starting point of sentence at 27 months, but gave Mak a three-month discount reflecting on his contribution to the school.

Mak is currently suspended from his teaching post at the school. He had no prior convictions.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong Teachers Molest

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
China university expels 92 foreign students
China university expels 92 foreign students
Chicken rice served at wedding banquet takes social media by storm
Chicken rice served at wedding banquet takes social media by storm
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Trump impeached for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress
Trump impeached for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
Mazda driver gets out of car in time before it&#039;s engulfed in flames on TPE
Mazda driver gets out of car in time before it's engulfed in flames on TPE
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job

Home Works

Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare

SERVICES