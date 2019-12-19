Hong Kong schoolteacher jailed for 2 years for molesting 5 pupils 3 decades ago

A Hong Kong primary schoolteacher who molested five pupils three decades ago has been jailed for two years, after one of his victims was inspired by the #MeToo movement to lodge a complaint against him.
The District Court heard the housewife, named X to protect her identity, lodged a complaint against her English teacher Mak Lung-yee last year after reading the news of a female athlete speaking up about sexual assault in the wave of #MeToo reports.
The hashtag movement, which aimed to encourage victims of abuse to speak out, became a rallying cry online following a series of allegations made against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017.
X's report of multiple assaults prompted police to comb through years of student records and class albums to identify four more victims, who complained of similar assaults by the popular teacher.
Mak, 57, was last month found guilty of eight out of nine counts of indecent assault, all of which he had denied.
All the five victims had accused the teacher of touching their thighs and buttocks under their knee-length uniforms while he was going through their homework or listening to their oral exercises in the classroom, at times in front of the whole class.
Two women further accused him of slipping his hand under their panties.
"I didn't want him to touch any part of my body," one victim, named Z, testified.
These attacks spanned over six years, between 1988 and 1994.
X, in her impact assessment report, said the memories troubled her even after three decades. Another victim, Y, was suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and was recommended counselling to help with her alcoholism, panic attacks, and insecurity. Z further reported feeling betrayed by a teacher, and had developed trust issues. She was afraid whenever she came across anyone who looked like Mak. She also developed fears her sons would be assaulted. Defence counsel Leung Chun-keung said in mitigation his client was unlikely to reoffend, since he would lose his job and pension after this case. Leung also urged the court to consider that when the indecent assaults happened back in the 1990s, the crime used to attract lower sentences, such as fines and bind-overs. The court earlier heard that Mak was passionate about his job, and was loved and respected by his students over the past 30 years. But District Judge Douglas Yau Tak-hong observed that Mak had committed "hair-raising" crimes. Yau also noted Mak had breached the trust placed upon him by the school, parents and students by abusing his position and assaulting victims who were much younger than him. So the judge adopted a starting point of sentence at 27 months, but gave Mak a three-month discount reflecting on his contribution to the school. Mak is currently suspended from his teaching post at the school. He had no prior convictions. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
