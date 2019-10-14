Hong Kong security chief refuses to quit over failure to quell protests

Hong Kong's security chief has said the government cannot escape responsibility for the protest crisis, but he refused to step down over its failure to stem the violence plaguing the city.

In an interview with TVB on Sunday, Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu said he would stay on to bring an end to the large-scale unrest, which has reached new heights since the anti-mask law came into force.

The city has been roiled by more than four months of anti-government protests sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

"For the current social and political problems, of course the government has an unshakeable responsibility," he said.

Asked if he would resign over the crisis, he said: "As an official, at present the most important responsibility for me is to curb the serious violence in Hong Kong … I have emphasised many times that I'll continue to stay on to fulfil my duty."

Lee's remarks came as the protests showed little sign of easing, with the introduction of the mask ban under emergency legislation last weekend leading to another wave of vandalism and clashes.