Hong Kong sex attacker who claimed woman's aborted baby could be reincarnated through intercourse jailed for 38 months

A serial fraudster has been jailed for more than three years for duping a saleswoman into having sex with him and bilking her out of HK$106,500 (S$18,700) by impersonating a Thai Buddhist master.

Mickey Fung Tin-ho, also known as Fung Chun-kit, told the 24-year-old victim the sexual acts were necessary to cleanse her body so he could reincarnate her aborted baby and late mother, the District Court heard.

The 40-year-old con artist also tricked the woman into renting a van for him to "collect the remnants of their souls". He further claimed he could keep their souls inside the smartphones he made her buy for him.

Sentencing Fung to 38 months in prison on Tuesday, District Judge Eddie Yip Chor-man said Fung, who committed the present offences while he was on bail for two other unnamed cases, had not learned his lesson after he was convicted of a raft of charges spanning two decades, including theft, fraud and unlawful sex with underage girls.

Fung, a former financial broker, admitted three counts of procuring unlawful sexual acts, 15 of theft and one of fraud, which he committed over a two-week period in August and September last year.

He introduced himself to the woman, who was working at a mobile phone accessories store and later lost her job, by posing as a Thai Buddhist master who was able to reincarnate the souls of the deceased.

Between August 24 and September 7 last year, Fung conned the woman into offering him money via bank transfers, cash deposits and topping up his electronic wallet on 13 separate occasions.

He claimed he needed to build an artificial tree made of Thai baht currency and create a golden sculpture of her deceased mother for the purported rituals.

Fung also lured her into surrendering her smartphones and gold jewellery as part of the supposed religious ceremonies.