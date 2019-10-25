Hong Kong still a top spot to do business - but will that last?

Hong Kong rose one spot to No 3 in the World Bank's annual rankings on the ease of doing business, but the city's commerce minister warned that violence arising from the ongoing anti-government protests could harm its future placing.

New Zealand once again topped the list in the international finance body's "Doing Business 2020" report released on Thursday, followed by Singapore. Denmark and South Korea made up the top five.

China jumped to 31st from 46th last year while Taiwan slipped two places to 15th.

The report, which covers 190 economies and was introduced in 2003, looks at the regulatory environment affecting firms, including starting a business, trading across borders and taxes.

Hong Kong ranked first in dealing with construction permits, second in paying taxes, third in getting electricity and fifth in starting a business - giving the city an overall score of 85.3 points out of 100.

The report, which captured regulatory reforms in the year from May 2018, noted that Hong Kong made dealing with construction permits easier by enhancing its risk-based approach to inspection.

But its position in registering property was worst among the 10 indicators covered and stood at 51.