Hong Kong still a top spot to do business - but will that last?

Hong Kong rose one spot to No 3 in the World Bank's annual rankings on the ease of doing business, but the city's commerce minister warned that violence arising from the ongoing anti-government protests could harm its future placing.
New Zealand once again topped the list in the international finance body's "Doing Business 2020" report released on Thursday, followed by Singapore. Denmark and South Korea made up the top five.
China jumped to 31st from 46th last year while Taiwan slipped two places to 15th.
The report, which covers 190 economies and was introduced in 2003, looks at the regulatory environment affecting firms, including starting a business, trading across borders and taxes.
Hong Kong ranked first in dealing with construction permits, second in paying taxes, third in getting electricity and fifth in starting a business - giving the city an overall score of 85.3 points out of 100.
The report, which captured regulatory reforms in the year from May 2018, noted that Hong Kong made dealing with construction permits easier by enhancing its risk-based approach to inspection.
But its position in registering property was worst among the 10 indicators covered and stood at 51.
The other items looked at were getting credit, protecting minority investors, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency. Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah said the report had recognised Hong Kong's strengths. "Hong Kong has not regressed and instead has improved even amid a difficult global economic environment in the last two years," he said. "But … this good business environment is very likely to be [affected] by internal factors in Hong Kong. For example, if street violence continues to happen, Hong Kong will no longer be a safe city, maybe these factors will affect future rankings." The city has been rocked by increasingly violent protests, triggered by a now-withdrawn extradition bill, since June. Public facilities, shops and banks, especially businesses with links to mainland China, have been trashed during 20 straight weekends of clashes between police and radical anti-government protesters across various districts. A government spokesman said Hong Kong's score this year reflected continuous enhancements in the city's business facilitation measures. "The World Bank commends Hong Kong for the successful implementation of reform initiatives to improve the ease of doing business," he said. "Hong Kong has maintained its top rankings in the report for the past decade, reaffirming our favourable business environment for overseas companies to set up their regional headquarters and offices, and for businesses to flourish." Meanwhile, China was ranked in the top 10 improving economies along with countries such as India and Saudi Arabia. The report noted the mainland government had created working groups targeting each of the report's indicators and the country showed a notable improvement in the areas of dealing with construction permits, getting electricity and resolving insolvency. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.