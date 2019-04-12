Hong Kong still top spot for tourists despite protests, firm forecasts

Hong Kong will keep its spot as the world's No 1 tourist destination for the tenth consecutive year in 2019, with pre-July arrivals - mainly from mainland China - mitigating the subsequent visitor slump caused by citywide protests, a research firm has predicted.

Visitor numbers will drop 8.7 per cent to 26.71 million for this year, according to data from Euromonitor International. Predicted growth of 6.9 per cent in second-placed Bangkok's numbers would not be enough for it to take top spot, leaving the Thai capital on 25.84 million arrivals.

The British-based research company ranked those two cities, plus London, Macau, Singapore, Paris, Dubai, New York, Kuala Lumpur and Istanbul, the 10 most popular destinations for 2018, having studied foreign visitor statistics across 400 cities.

Foreign visitors are defined as people who visit another country for more than 24 hours, for a period not exceeding 12 months. In Hong Kong's case - as well as that of Macau - it includes mainland Chinese visitors, who made up 78 per cent of the city's total arrivals in the first 10 months of this year.

PHOTO: Euromonitor International

Euromonitor estimated global inbound arrivals would jump 4.2 per cent to 1.5 billion in 2019, with the top 100 cities, their total arrival numbers up 6.2 per cent from a year earlier, accounting for nearly 47 per cent of the total.

It said Hong Kong's attractiveness as a destination arose from its proximity to the mainland, its vibrant shopping and a strong cultural heritage.

Simon Haven, senior analyst at Euromonitor, noted that Hong Kong was starting from a strong base ahead of Bangkok, adding that the gap was going to narrow considerably in 2019.

"The thing people forget is that the protests only really started to have an impact on arrivals in July, so that means that between January and June the numbers were very strong," he said.

"If you look just over the first six months, the increase in arrivals was 14 per cent over the last year, so that's a very strong performance in terms of arrivals. Only as of July, August, September did the numbers start to drop."

Anti-government protests have gripped the city for just under six months, having been sparked by an extradition bill which has since been withdrawn.