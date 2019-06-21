Hong Kong student accused of school slashing charged with wounding

The alleged incident took place in the boys’ changing room at Rosaryhill School in Happy Valley on April 11.
PHOTO: Handout
Jasmine Siu
South China Morning Post

A secondary school pupil accused of slashing a fellow student's face with a pen has been charged with wounding.

Aramiz Julyan Zita Delfino, 17, made his first court appearance on Thursday to face one count of wounding, an offence punishable by three years' imprisonment.

The student, who is a Philippine national living in Sai Ying Pun, was accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Choi Chak-sum, 16, inside the boys' changing room at Rosaryhill School in Happy Valley on April 11.

Eastern Court heard that the alleged victim suffered a wound that required stitches, for which he was hospitalised for one day.

Prosecutors were given six weeks to obtain the alleged victim's medical report.

The case was adjourned by Principal Magistrate Peter Law Tak-chuen to August 1, as per the prosecutors' request.

In the meantime, Delfino was granted bail of HK$10,000 (S$1,700) with the condition that he stay away from prosecution witnesses.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

