Hong Kong student accused of school slashing charged with wounding

The alleged incident took place in the boys’ changing room at Rosaryhill School in Happy Valley on April 11.

A secondary school pupil accused of slashing a fellow student's face with a pen has been charged with wounding.

Aramiz Julyan Zita Delfino, 17, made his first court appearance on Thursday to face one count of wounding, an offence punishable by three years' imprisonment.

The student, who is a Philippine national living in Sai Ying Pun, was accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Choi Chak-sum, 16, inside the boys' changing room at Rosaryhill School in Happy Valley on April 11.

Eastern Court heard that the alleged victim suffered a wound that required stitches, for which he was hospitalised for one day.