Hong Kong student injured in car park fall fighting for his life

A Hong Kong university student who suffered a serious brain injury after a fall in a car park over the weekend was fighting for his life on Tuesday, as medical sources confirmed he was unresponsive in at least two tests.

Chow Tsz-lok, a year two computer science undergraduate at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, showed no awareness during tests on pupil reflexes and breathing without a machine - both linked to brain function impairment.

Chow was reported to have fallen from the third floor to the second of a car park in Tseung Kwan O as police carried out a dispersion operation nearby with rounds of tear gas.

He was taken in an unconscious state to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei early on Monday morning.

In a police briefing on Tuesday night, Kowloon East Superintendent Wu Ka-yan said that Chow likely fell between 12.45am and 1am but that his officers did not realise the accident happened until they saw firefighters applying first aid in the car park at 1.05am.

He said Chow might have thought that there was a ledge just below the third-floor wall that he had climbed over. Instead, he said, the student fell four metres (13 feet) onto the second floor.

Wu said police had launched several rounds of tear gas near the car park on Tong Chun Street before they found Chow, some 120 metres (390 feet) away.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Concerning rumours circulating online that Chow might have been pushed by police, Senior Superintendent Foo Yat-ting said there was no truth to the accusation.

She said that riot police had not obstructed nor interfered with any rescue efforts by ambulance and personnel from the fire department.