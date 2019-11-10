Hong Kong taxi driver beaten by mob gives account of crashing into crowd of protesters

A taxi driver subjected to a vigilante beating after the vehicle he was driving ploughed into a crowd of protesters in Hong Kong has blamed the crash on someone reaching in and pulling on the steering wheel, the owner of the car said.

Henry Cheng Kwok-chuen, 59, told his family the intervention on Sunday caused him to lose control of the taxi, leaving a woman injured, according to an account released by Jumbo taxi owner Chau Kwok-keung, who leased the vehicle to Cheng.

The driver was then battered by a mob for allegedly targeting demonstrators while working in Sham Shui Po during an anti-government protest against the anti-mask law, which triggered fresh violence and outrage across the city last weekend.

The injured woman receives treatment on the roadside after the taxi incident on Sunday. PHOTO: AFP

A 23-year-old woman reportedly suffered serious fractures to both her legs after the taxi mounted the pavement outside the Cheung Sha Wan government offices before smashing into a shopfront.

The Hospital Authority refused to release information on the injured woman's condition at the request of her family. But Chau said he knew from various sources the woman had suffered a broken leg and had dislocated her knee on the other.

Cheng, who was immediately surrounded by a large crowd and assaulted, was still in Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday. He had suffered several rib fractures and was in a stable condition.

Police said the driver lost HK$20,000 (S$3,500) in cash and a watch worth about HK$140,000 during the fracas. The car was also smashed up.

The case had been classified as "rioting, wounding, criminal damage, theft, and traffic accident causing injury". The driver has not been arrested for any offences, as of Thursday afternoon.

A police source said the force was looking at all angles when approaching the case, including the mental status of the driver during the incident.

Chau, who rented out his premium taxi to Cheng for HK$830 per day, confirmed Cheng had picked up an order on Sunday to go to Royal View Hotel in Tsuen Wan to collect a passenger.