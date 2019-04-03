Hong Kong taxi passengers dragged from cab and attacked by masked men armed with knives

Hong Kong anti-triad police were searching for five masked men after they stopped a taxi, dragged two passengers from the vehicle and attacked them with knives in the early hours of Tuesday.

The two male victims, aged 29 and 39, suffered cuts on their backs, arms and legs and were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The incident occurred soon after 4am, when the taxi was intercepted by two cars outside Kowloon Tong Club on Waterloo Road, Kowloon Tong. The two passengers were sitting in the back of the taxi.

"Initial investigation showed three knife-wielding men jumped out of the two cars, smashed the windows of the cab's rear doors, dragged the two passengers out of the taxi and attacked them," a police source said.

After the attack, the three assailants fled in their own cars, driven by two other men, before police arrived. Officers mounted a search, but no arrests were made.

The five men, including the two drivers, are now wanted by police. They were wearing face masks at the time.

The two victims - both Hongkongers - were conscious as they were carried to the ambulances. The older man is a Hong Kong identity card holder of Thai origin.

The Kowloon City police district anti-triad squad is handling the case.

This article was first published on South China Morning Post.