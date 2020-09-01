Hong Kong teachers warned their personal remarks online are subject to regulations

Hong Kong's education chief has warned that teachers' personal remarks on social media - including on private sites - are regulated by the law and a professional code of conduct and that those who behave inappropriately should face consequences.
Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said on Wednesday that comments made on social media platforms involved professional conduct as they may reflect the moral values teachers held.
He also dismissed claims that teachers' freedoms were being restricted.
At least 80 teachers and teaching assistants have been arrested during anti-government protests that have gripped Hong Kong since June, while students made up nearly 40 per cent of the more than 6,000 people detained.
Yeung has been under mounting pressure from the pro-Beijing camp to do more to regulate the city's educators.
At a Legislative Council meeting on Wednesday, Yeung said: "I must emphasise that [regulating teachers' remarks on social media] is not a restriction on their rights to express their political views or comment on social issues … but freedom of speech is not without restrictions, and should be exercised lawfully and reasonably."
Teachers must adhere to the Code for the Education Profession of Hong Kong while the control of schools and teaching therein are covered by the Education Ordinance.
Latest figures from the Education Bureau showed it received 123 protest-related complaints against teachers between June and November with wrongdoing confirmed in 13 cases. At least two teachers have been suspended after complaints or being arrested.
Yeung said most of the complaints involved teachers' inappropriate remarks on social media, including hate speech, cursing or provoking violence, foul language or insulting others.
He also reiterated that schools, out of concern for students' safety, should consider suspending teachers arrested for serious crimes such as arson or rioting even if they had not been charged. Meanwhile, the city's largest teachers' union announced it had set up a fund to support those who had been "unreasonably suspended or sacked" over protest-related complaints. The 100,000-strong Professional Teachers' Union (PTU) said its Teachers Legal and Emergency Relief Fund would provide urgently needed cash to those affected and support any potential legal action. Union president Fung Wai-wah said it was necessary to set up the fund so people and other educators could show solidarity with teachers. He expected the money raised would reach "millions or tens of million" although he did not have a specific target. "When teachers are suspended, they will be left without pay, so their livelihood will be affected," Fung said. Fundraising platform Spark Alliance, which supported protesters, had HK$70 million (S$12 million) frozen in a corporate account last month after police suspected the money was being used for personal gain and other illegal activities. Fung said the new fund would fulfil the necessary requirements to operate legally. He said its bank account had been used before to raise funds to support union members. But one educator who had faced protest-related complaints said he expected that few teachers would be willing to pursue legal action. He said teachers could appeal to the government over wrongdoing findings, while filing a legal challenge would be a last resort. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
