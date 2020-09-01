Hong Kong teachers warned their personal remarks online are subject to regulations

Hong Kong's education chief has warned that teachers' personal remarks on social media - including on private sites - are regulated by the law and a professional code of conduct and that those who behave inappropriately should face ­consequences.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said on Wednesday that comments made on social media platforms involved professional conduct as they may reflect the moral values teachers held.

He also dismissed claims that teachers' freedoms were being restricted.

At least 80 teachers and teaching assistants have been arrested during anti-government protests that have gripped Hong Kong since June, while students made up nearly 40 per cent of the more than 6,000 people detained.

Yeung has been under mounting pressure from the pro-Beijing camp to do more to regulate the city's educators.

At a Legislative Council meeting on Wednesday, Yeung said: "I must emphasise that [regulating teachers' remarks on social media] is not a restriction on their rights to express their political views or comment on social issues … but freedom of speech is not without restrictions, and should be exercised lawfully and reasonably."

Kevin Yeung has faced pressure to do more to regulate educators. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Teachers must adhere to the Code for the Education Profession of Hong Kong while the control of schools and teaching therein are covered by the Education Ordinance.

Latest figures from the Education Bureau showed it received 123 protest-related complaints against teachers between June and November with wrongdoing confirmed in 13 cases. At least two teachers have been suspended after complaints or being arrested.

Yeung said most of the complaints involved teachers' inappropriate remarks on social media, including hate speech, cursing or provoking violence, foul language or insulting others.