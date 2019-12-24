Hong Kong teen who fired at police was part of gang that planned to 'slaughter' officers during protest rally, court hears

David Su was arrested after shooting at police in Tai Po on December 20.
PHOTO: RTHK via South China Morning Post
Brian Wong
South China Morning Post

A Hong Kong man who shot a live round at police in Tai Po on Friday night was part of a syndicate that planned to "slaughter" members of the force during an anti-government rally earlier this month, a court was told.

Fanling Court also heard that David Su, 18, had breached the conditions of bail granted to him in February, after he was charged with illegally possessing four pistols in January.

On Monday, the unemployed man was charged in two separate cases. In one, he allegedly took part in a conspiracy with at least five others to unlawfully and maliciously injure the city's police officers during a rally in Wan Chai on December 8. He faced one count of conspiracy to wound with intent.

The court heard that David Su unlawfully possessed a pistol, this AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 44 pistol bullets and 211 rifle bullets stored in nine magazines. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

In the other case, he faced one count each of shooting with intent and possessing arms or ammunition without licence. Prosecutors said he had shot at an officer with intent to resist lawful apprehension outside Jade Plaza in Tai Po on Friday, and unlawfully possessed a pistol, a rifle, 44 pistol bullets and 211 rifle bullets stored in nine magazines.

Su did not need to enter a plea, as the prosecution asked to adjourn the case pending further police inquiry, including forensic examination on the firearms.

Acting principal magistrate Don So Man-lung adjourned the conspiracy case to February 18, when the defendant will appear in Eastern Court alongside five prosecuted accomplices - Wong Chun-keung, Ng Chi-hung, Cheung Chun-fu, Cheung Ming-yu and Yim Man-him. So also adjourned the firearms case to June 18 for a second hearing at Fanling Court.

David Su will be brought to Fanling Court on Tuesday for a second hearing on the case of illegally possessing four pistols in January. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

He remanded the defendant in custody after the prosecution raised an objection to his bail.

Su will be brought to Fanling Court again on Tuesday for a second hearing on the case of illegally possessing four pistols in January.

On December 9, Eastern Court heard the group of five was involved in a conspiracy to plant explosives and station a gunman along the route of the rally in Wan Chai, the day before, to "slaughter" police officers.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong protests Hong Kong police crime

TRENDING

Jho Low capture frustrated by &#039;dishonest&#039; foreign authorities: Malaysia&#039;s police chief
Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng
This year I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
&#039;I don&#039;t f*****g care&#039;: Elva Hsiao lashes out at mean netizens in emotional livestream video
'I don't f*****g care': Elva Hsiao lashes out at mean netizens in emotional livestream video

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
5 things you didn&#039;t know about the Hermes Birkin
5 things you didn't know about the Hermes Birkin

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question

SERVICES