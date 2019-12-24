Hong Kong teen who fired at police was part of gang that planned to 'slaughter' officers during protest rally, court hears

A Hong Kong man who shot a live round at police in Tai Po on Friday night was part of a syndicate that planned to "slaughter" members of the force during an anti-government rally earlier this month, a court was told.

Fanling Court also heard that David Su, 18, had breached the conditions of bail granted to him in February, after he was charged with illegally possessing four pistols in January.

On Monday, the unemployed man was charged in two separate cases. In one, he allegedly took part in a conspiracy with at least five others to unlawfully and maliciously injure the city's police officers during a rally in Wan Chai on December 8. He faced one count of conspiracy to wound with intent.

The court heard that David Su unlawfully possessed a pistol, this AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 44 pistol bullets and 211 rifle bullets stored in nine magazines. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

In the other case, he faced one count each of shooting with intent and possessing arms or ammunition without licence. Prosecutors said he had shot at an officer with intent to resist lawful apprehension outside Jade Plaza in Tai Po on Friday, and unlawfully possessed a pistol, a rifle, 44 pistol bullets and 211 rifle bullets stored in nine magazines.

Su did not need to enter a plea, as the prosecution asked to adjourn the case pending further police inquiry, including forensic examination on the firearms.

Acting principal magistrate Don So Man-lung adjourned the conspiracy case to February 18, when the defendant will appear in Eastern Court alongside five prosecuted accomplices - Wong Chun-keung, Ng Chi-hung, Cheung Chun-fu, Cheung Ming-yu and Yim Man-him. So also adjourned the firearms case to June 18 for a second hearing at Fanling Court.

David Su will be brought to Fanling Court on Tuesday for a second hearing on the case of illegally possessing four pistols in January. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

He remanded the defendant in custody after the prosecution raised an objection to his bail.

On December 9, Eastern Court heard the group of five was involved in a conspiracy to plant explosives and station a gunman along the route of the rally in Wan Chai, the day before, to "slaughter" police officers.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.