Hong Kong tourism facing bleak prospects in aftermath of protests

Tourists take selfies at Victoria Peak, in front of a view of residential and commercial buildings in Kowloon and Hong Kong island (foreground), separated by Victoria Harbour.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's tourism industry may be headed for a rough patch following anti-extradition Bill protests that have rocked the city, industry leaders warned.

Future prospects are bleak and Hong Kong may suffer further economic losses if the unrest continues, they said, adding that rational discussions are needed to resolve the controversy.

The assessment followed Monday's (July 1) violent storming of the Legislative Council Complex in Admiralty, which left the building's structure and facilities extensively damaged.

Yiu Si-wing, a lawmaker representing the tourism sector, said the number of tour groups arriving in the city has been falling since mid-June, when the protests first took place. The hotel, catering and exhibition sectors have suffered, he said.