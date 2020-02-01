Hong Kong: Tourist arrivals take sharpest plunge in November since protests began

Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong took the sharpest plunge amid anti-government protests in November at 56 per cent year on year, closest to the slump when the city was hit by an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) in 2003.

Only 2.65 million people visited Hong Kong in the month, or 88,000 daily, according to latest figures released by the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

When Sars hit the city 16 years ago, tourist arrivals in the months of April and May that year fell more than 60 per cent from the same period the previous year.

Tourist arrivals were especially worse during November 11 to 20, when protesters were engaged in violent clashes with police on the campuses of Chinese University (CUHK) and Polytechnic University (PolyU). Only 67,000 tourists arrived a day on average during this period.

The worst days for tourist arrivals in November were when clashes broke out between radical protesters and police at Chinese University and Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The CUHK campus in Sha Tin was occupied by radical protesters for five days last month, whereas PolyU was the scene of ugly clashes for 13 days.

Tourist arrivals improved slightly on the last 10 days of the month, at about 87,000 a day.

In the first 11 months of this year, tourist arrivals fell 10 per cent year on year to 53 million. Hong Kong recorded a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in arrivals for the first half of the year and a 36 per cent decline between July and November.

In the beginning of the year, the board forecast the figure would climb 1.9 per cent to a record 66.4 million in 2019.

Ricky Tse Kam-ting, founding president of the Hong Kong Inbound Tour Operators' Association, said he was not surprised at the record slump and expected worse days to come as mainland tourists were assaulted in Sheung Shui shopping malls during Christmas.

"I have been in the industry for 40 years, and the situation now is the worst," Tse said. "During the Sars outbreak, people worked together to boost the economy. But now, it's like a long war with no end in sight."