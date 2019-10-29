Hong Kong TV station applies for injunction to protect staff during protest coverage

Hong Kong's biggest television broadcaster has applied for a temporary injunction against anyone assaulting its crew or damaging its properties as the social unrest in the city deepens.

The legal bid by Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) on Monday followed several of its reporters being obstructed, or even assaulted, while covering the protests, first sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill but which morphed into a citywide anti-government movement.

"The application for an interlocutory injunction restraining any person from assaulting TVB employees and damaging its property has been necessitated by recent attacks on TVB news crew and property, which have posed risks to the safety of its employees," the broadcaster's statement read.

TVB added it regretted an "unfounded" allegation that it had reported biased news but respected the freedom of expression.

The court application targeted people "unlawfully and wilfully" damaging the broadcaster's property of the broadcaster or injuring any of its staff.

It also prevented anyone from "painting, writing, drawing or affixing" any words and signs on their property, according to the court filing.