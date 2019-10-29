Hong Kong TV station applies for injunction to protect staff during protest coverage

A TVB news van was smashed up in Wong Tai Sin in July.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Jeffie Lam
Chris Lau
South China Morning Post

Hong Kong's biggest television broadcaster has applied for a temporary injunction against anyone assaulting its crew or damaging its properties as the social unrest in the city deepens.

The legal bid by Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) on Monday followed several of its reporters being obstructed, or even assaulted, while covering the protests, first sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill but which morphed into a citywide anti-government movement.

"The application for an interlocutory injunction restraining any person from assaulting TVB employees and damaging its property has been necessitated by recent attacks on TVB news crew and property, which have posed risks to the safety of its employees," the broadcaster's statement read.

TVB added it regretted an "unfounded" allegation that it had reported biased news but respected the freedom of expression.

The court application targeted people "unlawfully and wilfully" damaging the broadcaster's property of the broadcaster or injuring any of its staff.

It also prevented anyone from "painting, writing, drawing or affixing" any words and signs on their property, according to the court filing.

The broadcaster also sought a ban on anyone who would injure, assault or cause bodily harm to its employees. That included any act of projecting light intense enough to affect an employee's ability to see, the writ said.

The television station said it would display the court document, if granted, on its channels including Jade, Pearl, TVB News, and TVB Finance and Information Channel for one day.

It would also post a copy of the order on its website, as well as in Chinese and English language newspapers.

The temporary injunction application will be heard on November 1.

The station, established in 1967, has become one target of protesters' ire in recent months.

Posts on online forums accused the station's reporting of being biased in favour of the government and the pro-establishment camp during the protests against the extradition bill, which would have allowed the transfer of fugitives to mainland China, among other jurisdictions.

In July, during a rally in Sha Tin, protesters attacked two journalists from the station, smashed the windscreens of two TVB vans and stopped one of the vehicles from leaving the scene.

On August 5, a TVB news van was blocked by dozens of protesters in Wong Tai Sin.

The television station reported that protesters hammered the van's windows with blunt objects and tried to open the door of the vehicle. Some protesters also tried to jam traffic cones under the van.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association had earlier condemned the violent attack in Wong Tai Sin and urged the relevant individuals to stop such acts against reporters.

"The HKJA believes that every frontline journalist is sincerely carrying out his or her duties of reporting and exercising the role of the fourth estate, which should not be infringed," the statement, issued in August, read.

Chinese-language newspaper Apple Daily in September obtained a court order to protect its reporters after almost 20 of them had their personal details spread online.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

