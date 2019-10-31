Hong Kong university chiefs in hot seat as protest tensions hit campuses

Chinese University vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan Sung-chi found himself surrounded by his students, some dressed in black, some masked, many upset and in tears.

They demanded that he and the university condemn police brutality in Hong Kong's ongoing anti-government protests, now in their fifth month. Some called him "a disgrace to Chinese University" for staying silent, while others pointed laser beams at him.

The October 10 meeting took a dramatic turn when a female student whipped off her mask and claimed she was sexually abused while in police custody after being arrested at a protest.

A week later, Tuan issued a statement saying "any proven case of improper use of force or violation of human rights by certain police officers must be condemned".

He found himself under fresh attack immediately.

Infuriated police unions condemned him for being biased by failing to mention the havoc wreaked by protesters that led to their arrest.

Adding fuel to the fire, Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily then criticised Tuan for paying heed only to students' voices.

Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying was more scathing, accusing him of "cowardice" and asking in a Facebook post: "Vice-chancellor Tuan, are you sure you picked the right career?"