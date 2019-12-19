Hong Kong war game enthusiast accused of facilitating murder of fellow player cleared of all charges

A Hong Kong war game enthusiast accused of facilitating the murder of a fellow gamer during a night hike two years ago has been cleared of all charges.

A High Court jury on Wednesday acquitted air-conditioning technician Wong Long-ki, 24, of murder and manslaughter in the second trial over the death of Bosco Kwok Wai-nok in 2017.

Two fellow gamers were earlier found guilty of killing the 20-year-old at Black Hill in Tseung Kwan O on May 28, 2017.

Marine Department launch assistant Benard Chow Ching-yin, 23, was found guilty of murder by a unanimous verdict and sentenced to life in prison last month.

His co-defendant, decoration worker Martin Yim Yu-hang, 29, was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence and is set to be sentenced on Friday.

Wong was cleared of murder by a 6-1 majority verdict, and of manslaughter by 5-2, following eight hours of jury deliberations.

One of the suspects in Bosco Kwok’s murder case in police custody. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

He repeatedly nodded at the jury of four men and three women upon hearing his acquittals, while his family and friends breathed loud sighs of relief in the public gallery before Madam Justice Judianna Barnes Wai-ling.

Prosecutors had accused Wong of helping the convicted pair distract Kwok's friend during the hike, so Yim could lead the victim away to another location, where Chow was waiting.

Kwok was reported missing the following day.

His bloodstained body was then found in a terraced field, with a white gunny sack covering his head and tied around his upper chest.

An autopsy found Kwok had cuts and bruises all over his body, with multiple stab wounds on his neck and a number of impact injuries on his fractured skull.