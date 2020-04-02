Hong Kong woman, boyfriend arrested after newborn found abandoned

Chief Inspector Jack Mok Tsz-wai of the Wong Tai Sin District crime squad briefs media on the discovery of an abandoned newborn on February 2.
PHOTO: Facebook
Clifford Lo
South China Morning Post

A 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend were arrested on Sunday evening, about 13 hours after their newborn daughter was found abandoned outside a children's home in Hong Kong.

The local resident was thought to have dumped her baby outside the main entrance of Evangel Children's Home on Sha Tin Pass Road, Wong Tai Sin, shortly before 4am on Sunday, according to police.

Police said the woman, a customer service worker at the call centre of a telecommunications company, had given birth at home in Tsz Wan Shan about three hours earlier.

"Investigation showed the woman delivered her baby inside the toilet of her flat," a police source said.

He said the woman's mother and elder brother were in the flat at the time of the incident, but the pair were asleep and unaware she had given birth.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The case came to light when a passer-by heard the sound of a baby crying and found the newborn girl wrapped in a long-sleeved white shirt inside a bag outside the children's home soon after 5am.

Police said the baby's umbilical cord was still attached. The newborn was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.

Chief Inspector Jack Mok Tsz-wai of the Wong Tai Sin district crime squad said on Monday that initial examination showed the baby to be in good health.

"The woman was alone when she left the baby outside the children's home," he said.

The woman then returned home and changed clothes before going to meet her 20-year-old boyfriend at his Wong Tai Sin home.

After spending about 13 hours checking surveillance camera footage, police identified the woman and arrested her outside Fung Tak Shopping Centre in the same district at about 6pm. She was on the way to meet a friend at the time of the arrest. The boyfriend was arrested in a raid on his home.

Inside the woman's Tsz Wan Shan flat, police seized the bloodstained clothes she was wearing when she took the baby to the children's home.

Police arrested her on suspicion of exposing a child whereby life is endangered, an offence that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' jail.

Her boyfriend, who is understood to have met her when they were secondary school classmates, was arrested for assisting an offender under the Criminal Procedure Ordinance, an offence that also carries a 10-year maximum penalty.

As of 3pm on Monday, the two suspects were being held for questioning and had not been charged. The Wong Tai Sin district crime squad is handling the case.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong crime Negligent act/Negligence baby

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Landlords who evict tenants on home quarantine, leave of absence or based on nationality may be barred from renting out flats
Coronavirus: Landlords who evict tenants irresponsibly may be barred from renting out flats
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
NParks looking into cause of hundreds of dead fish washed up at Pasir Ris Park
NParks looking into cause of hundreds of dead fish washed up at Pasir Ris Park
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Major aviation summit on eve of Singapore Airshow cancelled on coronavirus fears
Major aviation summit on eve of Singapore Airshow cancelled on coronavirus fears
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Jeanette Aw &#039;safe&#039; in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
Jeanette Aw 'safe' in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife

SERVICES