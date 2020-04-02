Hong Kong woman, boyfriend arrested after newborn found abandoned

A 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend were arrested on Sunday evening, about 13 hours after their newborn daughter was found abandoned outside a children's home in Hong Kong.

The local resident was thought to have dumped her baby outside the main entrance of Evangel Children's Home on Sha Tin Pass Road, Wong Tai Sin, shortly before 4am on Sunday, according to police.

Police said the woman, a customer service worker at the call centre of a telecommunications company, had given birth at home in Tsz Wan Shan about three hours earlier.

"Investigation showed the woman delivered her baby inside the toilet of her flat," a police source said.

He said the woman's mother and elder brother were in the flat at the time of the incident, but the pair were asleep and unaware she had given birth.

The case came to light when a passer-by heard the sound of a baby crying and found the newborn girl wrapped in a long-sleeved white shirt inside a bag outside the children's home soon after 5am.

Police said the baby's umbilical cord was still attached. The newborn was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.

Chief Inspector Jack Mok Tsz-wai of the Wong Tai Sin district crime squad said on Monday that initial examination showed the baby to be in good health.

"The woman was alone when she left the baby outside the children's home," he said.

The woman then returned home and changed clothes before going to meet her 20-year-old boyfriend at his Wong Tai Sin home.

After spending about 13 hours checking surveillance camera footage, police identified the woman and arrested her outside Fung Tak Shopping Centre in the same district at about 6pm. She was on the way to meet a friend at the time of the arrest. The boyfriend was arrested in a raid on his home.

Inside the woman's Tsz Wan Shan flat, police seized the bloodstained clothes she was wearing when she took the baby to the children's home.