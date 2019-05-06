Hong Kong woman chided for trying to sell hubby's Iron Man figures

A woman tried to sell off her husband's Iron Man figurines when he was away but her attempt led to netizens telling the man to divorce her.

The man in Hong Kong had apparently bought Iron Man action figures after watching Aven­gers: Endgame, China Press reported."My husband is 40 years old but still acts like a child. I want to sell all these figurines before he comes back. Our home is small, please take these figurines home," the woman wrote on Facebook.

The woman, who wanted to sell at least five Iron Man figurines for HK$1,000 (S$173.82), also attached several photos of the toys.

However, netizens who saw her post on the discounted items were not amused.

They criticised the woman, saying that it was inappropriate for her to do so.

Others felt that her husband did nothing wrong, having bought the goods with his own money.