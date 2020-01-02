Hong Kong woman dies after falling into coma during liposuction surgery in South Korea

PHOTO: Pixabay
Park Chan-kyong
Natalie Wong
South China Morning Post

A 35-year-old Hong Kong woman died after falling into a coma during a liposuction procedure this week in a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul, South Korean police said Friday.

"The woman fell into a coma during a beauty operation on Tuesday. She was immediately transferred to a different hospital, where she was pronounced dead," an officer at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency told the Post.

"Detectives in charge of medical accidents are all busy with this case," he said, adding a postmortem examination will be conducted early next week to determine the cause of her death.

Dr Ho Chiu-ming, president of the Hong Kong Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons, said falling into a coma during liposuction, which is regarded as a relatively low-risk medical procedure, usually involves complications related to anaesthesia.

"It might involve allergic reactions or excessive dosage of drugs used in anaesthesia, causing a patient to stop breathing or cause heart problems," he said. "If something goes wrong in the liposuction procedure instead, complications usually appear hours or days after the operation."

He warned Hong Kong patients to have good communications with their chosen plastic surgeons in South Korea before proceeding with an operation.

A receptionist at one clinic said a liposuction operation aimed at removing fat around the waist typically costs between 1.8 million won and 9 million won (S$2,068-S$10,341), depending on the obesity of a patient, which is classified "on a scale of one to nine".

Statistics from the Korea Health Industry Development Institute showed South Korea hosted 118,310 patients from China in 2018, accounting for 31 per cent of all foreign patients who visited the country that year.

Of those patients, 21.4 per cent had travelled to South Korea for plastic surgery while 17.8 per cent were for skin treatment.

The number of Chinese plastic surgery patients who visited South Korea reached 27,852 in 2018, a 30 per cent jump from 21,477 the year prior.

Tuesday's death is not the first to have been reported in Gangnam district clinics. In 2016, a 35-year-old Thai woman died during a liposuction and nose job operation, while a 24-year-old South Korean female student lost her life during a jaw bone-cutting surgery at a different clinic.

Hong Kong has also seen its share of plastic surgery tragedies. In 2014, a 32-year-old dance teacher died after undergoing liposuction at the Regrowth Hair Transplant Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui.

In 2012, one woman died and three others suffered serious injuries following blood-transfusion therapy at a DR beauty centre. In 2010, a young woman died during breast-enhancement surgery performed by a doctor whose specialisation was gynaecology.

A spokesman for the Immigration Department said they had contacted the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in Hong Kong and the Chinese Embassy in Seoul to provide assistance to the deceased's family according to their wishes.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Plastic surgery / Aesthetic treatment death Health and Wellbeing

TRENDING

First Singaporean confirmed to have Wuhan virus; she was on Scoot flight from Wuhan
First Singaporean confirmed to have Wuhan virus; she was on Scoot flight from Wuhan
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home

SERVICES