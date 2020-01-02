Hong Kong woman dies after falling into coma during liposuction surgery in South Korea

A 35-year-old Hong Kong woman died after falling into a coma during a liposuction procedure this week in a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul, South Korean police said Friday.

"The woman fell into a coma during a beauty operation on Tuesday. She was immediately transferred to a different hospital, where she was pronounced dead," an officer at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency told the Post.

"Detectives in charge of medical accidents are all busy with this case," he said, adding a postmortem examination will be conducted early next week to determine the cause of her death.

Dr Ho Chiu-ming, president of the Hong Kong Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons, said falling into a coma during liposuction, which is regarded as a relatively low-risk medical procedure, usually involves complications related to anaesthesia.

"It might involve allergic reactions or excessive dosage of drugs used in anaesthesia, causing a patient to stop breathing or cause heart problems," he said. "If something goes wrong in the liposuction procedure instead, complications usually appear hours or days after the operation."

He warned Hong Kong patients to have good communications with their chosen plastic surgeons in South Korea before proceeding with an operation.

A receptionist at one clinic said a liposuction operation aimed at removing fat around the waist typically costs between 1.8 million won and 9 million won (S$2,068-S$10,341), depending on the obesity of a patient, which is classified "on a scale of one to nine".

Statistics from the Korea Health Industry Development Institute showed South Korea hosted 118,310 patients from China in 2018, accounting for 31 per cent of all foreign patients who visited the country that year.

Of those patients, 21.4 per cent had travelled to South Korea for plastic surgery while 17.8 per cent were for skin treatment.