Hong Kong woman sent to hospital for acid attack on 'old, fat, short and ugly' man

A young Hong Kong woman who threw corrosive acid in a stranger's face because she thought he was old, fat, short and ugly was on Monday sent to a psychiatric facility.

Madam Justice Esther Toh Lye-ping adopted psychiatrists' recommendation to place Ng Lai-fong, 26, in hospital for six months after her pre-sentencing reports revealed a history of mental illnesses.

"It is clear … there was certainly something not quite right as far as the defendant's attitude was concerned," the judge said. "I consider the only way to help the defendant and protect society is to accept the psychiatrists' opinion."

The High Court heard Ng began consuming ketamine after quitting school in Form Five and developed drug-induced psychosis with symptoms that included hearing hallucinations of strangers and God talking to her.

One psychiatrist said the unemployed woman was suffering from "a bad form of schizophrenia" which impaired her emotions, moral thinking, judgment and control.

But the experts who interviewed her also found she had limited insights into her condition as she believed she had no mental illness, showing a slow and partial response to treatment while she was remanded in Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre.