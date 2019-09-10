Hong Kong worker crushed to death by plummeting elevator in lift shaft

A 64-year-old Hong Kong construction worker was crushed to death on Tuesday by an elevator that plummeted down on him in a lift shaft at a building site.

Police went to Kwun Chui Road in Tuen Mun at around 3pm after a report of an industrial accident was made by the man's 62-year-old colleague.

According to police, the man was inside the lift shaft installing an elevator at the time of the accident.

"The elevator accidentally fell down and crushed the victim," police said in a statement.