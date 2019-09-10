Hong Kong worker crushed to death by plummeting elevator in lift shaft

A 64-year-old Hong Kong construction worker was crushed to death on Tuesday by an elevator that plummeted down on him in a lift shaft at a building site.
Police went to Kwun Chui Road in Tuen Mun at around 3pm after a report of an industrial accident was made by the man's 62-year-old colleague.
According to police, the man was inside the lift shaft installing an elevator at the time of the accident.
"The elevator accidentally fell down and crushed the victim," police said in a statement.
The worker was freed by emergency personnel and taken unconscious to Tuen Mun Hospital, where he was certified dead. A police spokesman said initial investigation found nothing suspicious and the case was classified as an industrial accident. The Labour Department said its officers conducted an on-site investigation after being notified of the incident. A spokesman for the department said its officers were still investigating the cause. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
