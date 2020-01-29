Hong Kong workers told to stay at home as coronavirus spreads

Civil servants, bank staff, lawyers, and a host of other private sector employees have been asked to work from home as Hong Kong does its best to minimise the threat of the Wuhan coronavirus spreading in the wider community.

On Tuesday, the government said civil servants would stay away from the office until the end of the week, although it would not apply to those who provide urgent and necessary public services. There are about 176,000 civil servants in Hong Kong.

Some government departments have closed their offices and the city's public sports facilities, museums, and libraries, have been shut until further notice.

While Legislative Council meetings will continue on Thursday and Friday, public services at the government's Admiralty complex will be halted and the Transport Department has suspended services such as renewing driving licences, vehicle licences, and applications for international driving permits until further notice.

Businesses have followed suit, with many extending their Lunar New Year holiday, further restricting travel to mainland China, and banning it outright to Wuhan and Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Companies have put a variety of other measures in place, with flexible working implemented across several sectors, and employees that have travelled to the mainland over the past two weeks, or have family that have travelled there, told to stay at home for 14 days.

"Except for staff of the departments providing emergency services and essential public services, all other employees of the government are not required to return to the offices but to work at home after the holidays," a government spokesman said.

"The measure will be implemented tentatively until February 2. The government will review the situation before then."

But, Michael Ngan Mo-Chau, the chairman of the Union for New Civil Servants chairman, said government workers did not know if they qualified for the new arrangement.

"Colleagues from various departments are waiting for the government to give clearer guidelines on the definition of non-urgent services," he said.