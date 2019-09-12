Hong Kong's battered universities work to recover from protest turmoil

Universities are struggling to recover from the protest chaos that turned campuses into battlefields last month, with some holding classes in hotels and others making students video themselves taking exams at home.

Measures such as online ­seminars to allow students to ­continue learning - after face-to-face sessions were axed - have led some to ask for refunds on their tuition fees.

But others were angered after staff insisted they returned to their vandalised universities despite safety concerns for grounds that hosted clashes involving tear gas and petrol bombs.

Classes at 11 public and privately funded universities, as well as most of the higher education institutions under the banner of the Vocational Training Council (VTC), were cancelled for the rest of term after campuses emerged in mid-November as a new battleground between police and diehard protesters.

At least six universities were damaged, while radical protesters occupied Chinese and Polytechnic universities and surrounding areas, blocking roads and attacking officers with petrol bombs. Police responded with thousands of rounds of tear gas.

The most intense violence was at PolyU, where police besieged hardline protesters trapped on the campus for nearly two weeks.

Bruce Lui Ping-kuen, a senior lecturer at Baptist University's department of journalism, said although the campus had largely returned to normal, management were still advising teachers to hold lessons outside university grounds.

Lui said the department had booked function rooms at a four-star hotel in nearby Kowloon City for lectures and provided free buffets for students. But he said attendance was only about 50 per cent so far.

While he had uploaded teaching materials online for his courses, and met students in small groups over meals outside campus, he said internet-based learning was flawed.