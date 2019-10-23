Hong Kong's The Center has the world's costliest spot to park a car

The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central on 2 November 2017.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Pearl Liu
South China Morning Post

A parking bay at The Center - the 73-storey Hong Kong office tower that held the 2018 world record as the costliest commercial building ever sold - changed hands recently for HK$7.6 million (S$1.32 million), making it the most expensive spot on earth to park a vehicle.

Johnny Cheung Shun-yee, one of the 10 investors in the consortium that paid US$5.15 billion (S$7.02 billion) last year for The Center, told the South China Morning Post that he had sold the last of his four car parks in the tower to someone who owns an office in the same building because "the buyer now needs a car park lot," declining to identify the buyer.

The transacted price is equivalent to HK$56,505 per sq ft for a standard parking space that measures 134.5 sq ft (12.5 square metres), more than three times Hong Kong's median home price, which itself had topped global rankings for nine consecutive years, according to data by CBRE.

The sale price, in a city where nearly one in five residents lived below the government-defined poverty line in 2017, underscores the wealth gap that has pushed Hong Kong into the worst political crisis in decades.

"Good times or bad times, there are still ultra-rich people paying whatever needed to get what they like," said James Mak, Midland Commercial's district sales director.

The parking space, identified as bay B1-1023 on the top floor of the basement, is currently vacant, pending the completion of its sale.

Parking bays for vehicles had been a much sought-after status symbol and investment option in land-scarce Hong Kong, as many mainland Chinese tenants had snapped up prime commercial real estate for their financial services, wealth management and banking businesses.

"There aren't many car park lots in Central's office towers for sale, so prices have always been kept high," Mak said.

The Center, with 1.2 million sq ft of office space, only has 402 parking bays in the entire tower, sold en bloc last year by the flagship company of Hong Kong's wealthiest man Li Ka-shing. The average price of the bays currently stands at HK$6 million, agents said.

Two car parks in the second basement, also owned by Cheung, sold in August for a combined HK$12.7 million.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

