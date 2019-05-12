Hong Kong's hidden youth: why city's young are becoming recluses

There may be more young people in Hong Kong with the condition known as 'hikikomori' than in Japan, where the term was coined.

When she was 19, aspiring artist Tung shut herself inside her parents' cramped, 350 sq ft flat in Tin Shui Wai, and did not emerge for a year.

She wasn't trapped. She wasn't sick. She was just … alone.

During that year, she woke up around noon daily, avoided contact with her parents and older sister, and moved from her bunk bed to a desk nearby to sketch or paint. Invariably, she ended up staring at the wall.

Determined to block out the external world, she had become what is known as a socially withdrawn or "hidden" youth.

Tung, who preferred not to give her full name, is among 140,000 young people in Hong Kong in similar situations, according to Dr Paul Wong, a clinical psychologist at the University of Hong Kong and an expert in social withdrawal. He estimates that up to 2 per cent of Hong Kong's population could be considered withdrawn, significantly higher than in Japan, where the condition is better known and estimates of prevalence range from 0.4 to 1.2 per cent.

In Japan, young recluses like Tung are known as hikikomori, a reference to their extreme social withdrawal. They do not leave home, and disengage from everything beyond their bedroom walls, often replacing the outside world with computer games, anime or cartoons, as well as alcohol or drugs.

Self-reflection or hatred?

"A psychiatrist in Japan coined the term hikikomori in the mid-1990s," Wong says. "He said there were around 1 million hikikomori in Japan at that time. Then a hikikomori killed his parents because they were putting pressure on him to leave the house, and it became a big media story. After that, the Oxford English Dictionary put the term hikikomori in its newest edition, and it became known globally."

Tung's withdrawal started after her poor results in the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education examination. While her friends and sister were busy planning what they would do next, Tung was left floating in a fog of uncertainty.

"I sent out job applications, but no one replied. My friends had decided their careers, but they were different from mine. This created a gap between us. I felt like an outsider," she recalls. "I didn't want to communicate with anyone and I just stayed home. I started feeling very anxious, just standing there doing nothing.

"My parents asked why I didn't look for a job, but they didn't understand. I felt my parents were comparing me to my sister. I felt it was very unfair and started becoming more isolated."

Speaking to City Weekend at an office of CLAP For Youth, a social service programme created and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, Tung says: "I think I was just using that time for self-reflection, self-hatred. I would hold those paintbrushes for hours, until my family came home. I didn't really know what happened during those hours."

Her parents, who are both retired, were anxious about the state she was in. But unlike in Japan, where the hikikomori phenomenon has been publicised widely, there is little awareness of it in Hong Kong.

"My parents could be angry and frustrated, and they would say things like, 'You just stayed home all day, you wasted electricity at home, you didn't even go out with friends. Would you at least go out and do something?'" Tung says. "I didn't respond to that, I just lost my passion for everything. Even if they said something irrelevant, I'd think they were bullying me."

Her parents also wanted her to pursue a more conventional job because they did not think art would enable her to earn a living. This was another factor in the breakdown in communication between them.

Psychologist Wong says Asian youth, especially in Confucian societies, are more susceptible to hikikomori because of parenting styles and the expectations of society.

"We make our young people study very hard, then get a job, and it should be with a big company, and so on," he says. "Our parenting and guidance are narrow-minded, compared to Europe or the United States, where young people are also encouraged to become artists or find their own path. There is less pressure to follow a set path.

"It's not a mental issue. It's very hard to find a biological reason for this kind of behaviour. It has more to do with environmental, sociological and parenting issues. The very high expectations of parents and society are pushing young people into these conditions."

Frustrated and eager to get her parents off her back, Tung eventually applied to the Hong Kong government's Youth Employment and Training Programme for those between 15 and 24 years of age. That was where she met a social worker who led her to CLAP For Youth, which targets students and non-engaged youth, including hidden youth.

'Like Tarzan or wild people'

The fact that Tung sought help makes her an unusual case. Most hidden youth just shut themselves away. Often, it is their desperate parents who invite the social workers in and, even then, the reclusive youngster may refuse to come out and meet the counsellor.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hong Kong (ELCHK), which runs one of the CLAP For Youth district service teams, is working with 1,600 hidden youth, and aims to tackle 1,900 cases by the end of this year.

"These young people are not easy to find," says Jack Chiu Tak-choi, manager of the ELCHK social service team. "These kids just want to hide in their rooms. They often look like Tarzan or wild people, with long hair and a wild look because they have been shut inside for so long."

His team refers to these youth as NEET - Not in Education, Employment or Training. In some cases, the youth and even their parents do not think there is a problem and some say they have chosen to stay home to help their ageing parents.

"About half of the withdrawn youth have other related mental problems, like depression, anxiety or autism," Chiu says. "Most expect to get back into society, but don't feel ready."

Some hidden youth can shut themselves away for 10 years or more. Three to eight years of being hidden is common for many of the youth Chiu and his team work with. The challenge is to find ways to lure them out of their physical and mental shells, and to try to re-engage with school work and planning their careers.

Often, that means talking to the youth about anime, manga and cosplay, which are common interests for hidden youth. CLAP organised a trip to the manga district of Tokyo last year.

Tung's breakthrough came when she started interacting with a dog at the CLAP offices and visited an animal shelter as part of her therapy.

Debbie Ngai, founder of the Hong Kong Animal Assisted Therapy Association, which uses dogs to help people with educational, emotional or other mood disorders, says: "Animal-assisted therapy helps people understand their feelings, why they might be sad and so on. Our goal is to get them to see their beauty, that they have value, and to teach them how to understand and manage their emotions."

For socially withdrawn people, a trip to a dog shelter, where the animals are abandoned, fearful and outcast, can make a difference.

Tung formed an immediate relationship with two mongrels at the shelter, and those sessions helped prepare her to re-enter the world.

She went on to complete a one-year college course in illustration which concluded with an art exhibition.

"When I was inside my home, I had no inspiration. I just wanted to break my paint brushes," she says. "But when I did my art exhibition, I actually sold two paintings."

Since then she has become a CLAP For Youth volunteer, doing art and design projects for the programme.

Having worked through her hibernation, Tung, now 22, is planning something close to a normal life.

"I would love to work somewhere where I can apply my skills and be passionate," she says. "I hope to play a better role with my family. I hope to meet more friends, and when I meet them, I hope to be confident. I would like to accomplish something that I can be proud of."

