Hong Kong's largest quarantine site with three hundred homes to be ready in one to two months, sources say

The largest quarantine site in Hong Kong is being built at full speed, with completion expected in one to two months as the need to isolate people grows amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Post has learned.

Work on the new 100-home block, located on a basketball court and cycling area in Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village - which was designated as the city's second quarantine site and operated as such since Jan 23 - began on Saturday.

The Food and Health Bureau said a total of 300 mobile units would be built at four sites, including three quarantine centres and the Sai Kung Outdoor Recreation Centre, of which 100 mobile units would be ready by mid-March earliest.

The extension will be the biggest upgrade of capacity to a total so far of 97 living spaces provided across three existing facilities: fully occupied Lady MacLehose Holiday Village; the half-filled Lei Yue Mun site; and Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Pak Tam Chung Holiday Camp, which will begin operations soon.

Staff at Lady MacLehose Holiday Village in Sai Kung. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The bureau said 70 units were occupied by Sunday noon.

"There is an urgent need for the government to provide more quarantine facilities as soon as possible," a spokeswoman of the bureau said.

He added that when searching for the sites, the government had considered whether the facilities met the requirements for a quarantine centre - including their location, overall facilities and infrastructure, environment, and possible impacts on local residents.

The sites house people identified as having had contact with confirmed cases of the potentially deadly coronavirus, originating from Wuhan city in the mainland Chinese province of Hubei. As of Sunday morning, there were more than 14,000 cases on the mainland, with the death toll beyond 300. Hong Kong recorded its 14th case on Saturday evening.

Controversy flared twice in the past week over two potential quarantine sites - the century-old Heritage Lodge in Lai Chi Kok, and two unoccupied public housing blocks at Fai Ming Court in Fanling.

Authorities withdrew the Fanling plan after two days of protests and clashes between local residents and police, with radicals firebombing the flats.