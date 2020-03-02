Hong Kong's largest quarantine site with three hundred homes to be ready in one to two months, sources say

The largest quarantine site in Hong Kong is being built at full speed, with completion expected in one to two months as the need to isolate people grows amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Post has learned.
Work on the new 100-home block, located on a basketball court and cycling area in Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village - which was designated as the city's second quarantine site and operated as such since Jan 23 - began on Saturday.
The Food and Health Bureau said a total of 300 mobile units would be built at four sites, including three quarantine centres and the Sai Kung Outdoor Recreation Centre, of which 100 mobile units would be ready by mid-March earliest.
The extension will be the biggest upgrade of capacity to a total so far of 97 living spaces provided across three existing facilities: fully occupied Lady MacLehose Holiday Village; the half-filled Lei Yue Mun site; and Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Pak Tam Chung Holiday Camp, which will begin operations soon.
The bureau said 70 units were occupied by Sunday noon.
"There is an urgent need for the government to provide more quarantine facilities as soon as possible," a spokeswoman of the bureau said.
He added that when searching for the sites, the government had considered whether the facilities met the requirements for a quarantine centre - including their location, overall facilities and infrastructure, environment, and possible impacts on local residents.
The sites house people identified as having had contact with confirmed cases of the potentially deadly coronavirus, originating from Wuhan city in the mainland Chinese province of Hubei. As of Sunday morning, there were more than 14,000 cases on the mainland, with the death toll beyond 300. Hong Kong recorded its 14th case on Saturday evening.
Controversy flared twice in the past week over two potential quarantine sites - the century-old Heritage Lodge in Lai Chi Kok, and two unoccupied public housing blocks at Fai Ming Court in Fanling.
Authorities withdrew the Fanling plan after two days of protests and clashes between local residents and police, with radicals firebombing the flats.
On Saturday, more than 100 residents in nearby Mei Foo also protested against the Heritage Lodge arrangement. Located on a hillside near Shau Kei Wan in the eastern part of Hong Kong Island, the Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village was also used as a quarantine facility during the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic in 2003, but its capacity then was not expanded with the use of temporary container homes as in the current arrangement. Instead of permanent structures, the new extension will be designed with containers. Government sources said the construction would be finished in a month or two. One source from the Food and Health Bureau with knowledge of the project said the decision was "top-down" without much information disseminated. "We were told a 100-lot facility would be built on the basketball court, and used to accommodate patients after other centres are full," the source said. About 10 containers - already equipped with windows and doors - had been at the park since Saturday, lined in rows on the basketball court. "We are worried if there are enough safety precautions... with these containers, as they are just next to each other, and the site is very close to the medical post," the source added, revealing also that medical staff in the quarantine camps were working under pressure, especially with the growing intake. A government source confirmed that the extension at the Lei Yue Mun facility was one approach towards increasing the capacity of quarantine centres for suspected cases. District councillor Kwok Chi-Chung said he had not received any details from authorities over the expansion, but had noted complaints from nearby residents. "Compared to 2003, there are now more residents living near the holiday camp, including four private residential blocks, and they are worried about their safety. "We wonder if the government has carried out any risk evaluation before the expansion," he said, adding councillors would follow up with further action. In the SARS epidemic of 2003, the idea to use prefabricated containers as isolation units was floated but never adopted by the government, which found certain constraints, such as the requirement for a large site, the need for significant transport services to shuttle occupants to and from hospitals, as well as appropriate medical staff numbers. Resources were later used for improving quarantine facilities in public hospitals the following year. Apart from quarantine measures at the three centres, the city's eight publicly funded universities have told students returning from Hubei province or any part of the mainland to self-quarantine for two weeks. At Baptist University, an internal email was sent to all hall residents, saying the university would further advise them on an appropriate time to come back when all precautionary arrangements were fully in place. At the University of Hong Kong, a spokesman said staff had arranged for some mainland students to stay in hotels as a form of quarantine, and none of them were from Hubei province.
On Saturday, more than 100 residents in nearby Mei Foo also protested against the Heritage Lodge arrangement.
Located on a hillside near Shau Kei Wan in the eastern part of Hong Kong Island, the Lei Yue Mun Park and Holiday Village was also used as a quarantine facility during the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic in 2003, but its capacity then was not expanded with the use of temporary container homes as in the current arrangement.
Instead of permanent structures, the new extension will be designed with containers. Government sources said the construction would be finished in a month or two.
One source from the Food and Health Bureau with knowledge of the project said the decision was "top-down" without much information disseminated.
"We were told a 100-lot facility would be built on the basketball court, and used to accommodate patients after other centres are full," the source said.
About 10 containers - already equipped with windows and doors - had been at the park since Saturday, lined in rows on the basketball court.
"We are worried if there are enough safety precautions... with these containers, as they are just next to each other, and the site is very close to the medical post," the source added, revealing also that medical staff in the quarantine camps were working under pressure, especially with the growing intake.
A government source confirmed that the extension at the Lei Yue Mun facility was one approach towards increasing the capacity of quarantine centres for suspected cases.
District councillor Kwok Chi-Chung said he had not received any details from authorities over the expansion, but had noted complaints from nearby residents.
"Compared to 2003, there are now more residents living near the holiday camp, including four private residential blocks, and they are worried about their safety.
"We wonder if the government has carried out any risk evaluation before the expansion," he said, adding councillors would follow up with further action.
In the SARS epidemic of 2003, the idea to use prefabricated containers as isolation units was floated but never adopted by the government, which found certain constraints, such as the requirement for a large site, the need for significant transport services to shuttle occupants to and from hospitals, as well as appropriate medical staff numbers.
Resources were later used for improving quarantine facilities in public hospitals the following year.
Apart from quarantine measures at the three centres, the city's eight publicly funded universities have told students returning from Hubei province or any part of the mainland to self-quarantine for two weeks.
At Baptist University, an internal email was sent to all hall residents, saying the university would further advise them on an appropriate time to come back when all precautionary arrangements were fully in place.
At the University of Hong Kong, a spokesman said staff had arranged for some mainland students to stay in hotels as a form of quarantine, and none of them were from Hubei province.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.