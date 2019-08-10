Hong Kong's MTR suspends cross-border services after attack on mainland China-bound train

The MTR Corporation suspended all cross-border services ­yesterday, except the high-speed rail service, after footage emerged of a train being attacked.

The through train service between Hung Hom and Guangzhou was under scrutiny after the video showed a mainland-bound train coming under attack at Fanling station by more than 20 black-clad assailants.

At about 11pm on Friday, according to the footage, the train taking passengers to Guangzhou was surrounded when it reached the station. The video showed attackers using hammers and steel bars to smash the glass windows of the train and the surveillance cameras on the station platform.

The mob was shown throwing large stones, a bicycle and other objects into the platform gap when the train was pulling away from the station.

The passengers, including a number of children, called on each other to stay calm and ignore the attack. The video showed children crying and passengers screaming in fear.