Hong Kong's MTR suspends cross-border services after attack on mainland China-bound train

A train on its way to Guangzhou on Friday was attacked by a group of black-clad assailants in face masks at Fanling station.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Cannix Yau
South China Morning Post

The MTR Corporation suspended all cross-border services ­yesterday, except the high-speed rail service, after footage emerged of a train being attacked.

The through train service between Hung Hom and Guangzhou was under scrutiny after the video showed a mainland-bound train coming under attack at Fanling station by more than 20 black-clad assailants.

At about 11pm on Friday, according to the footage, the train taking passengers to Guangzhou was surrounded when it reached the station. The video showed attackers using hammers and steel bars to smash the glass windows of the train and the surveillance cameras on the station platform.

The mob was shown throwing large stones, a bicycle and other objects into the platform gap when the train was pulling away from the station.

The passengers, including a number of children, called on each other to stay calm and ignore the attack. The video showed children crying and passengers screaming in fear.

The MTR Corp on Monday suspended through-train services to several mainland Chinese destinations, including Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai, with several trains also cancelled on Sunday.

An MTR spokeswoman said 20 glass panels were vandalised and a train compartment was defaced.

"At the same time, somebody threw objects in the East Rail area in an attempt to block the train from moving," she said. "As a result, the train was forced to pull off between Fanling and Sheung Shui. This incident caused a serious threat to the safety of the railway and the staff. The MTR Corp strongly condemns such acts."

The cross-border service has become the latest casualty in the sustained campaign of vandalism by hard-core elements of the anti-government movement against the city's rail operator. The destruction escalated last Friday, with fires lit at exits, turnstiles destroyed, MTR workers assaulted and station offices smashed or flooded.

The video showed attackers using hammers and steel bars to smash the glass windows of the train and the surveillance cameras on the platform. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Early on Monday, the MTR Corp expressed its anger at protesters who undermined railway safety by setting fires at multiple locations and damaging facilities.

"The MTR Corp strongly condemns the reoccurrence of these illegal and irresponsible behaviours, which should not be tolerated. The Corp had reported the cases to the police," it said.

On Monday, the MTR Corp closed 54 of its 94 stations, with all services shut down at 6pm - except the Airport Express - following an unprecedented closure of its entire network on Saturday out of safety concerns for passengers and staff.

Before the Friday night attack, the MTR said 83 out of 94 rail stations, or nearly 90 per cent, had been damaged by protesters, while 42 of the city's 68 light rail stations had also been vandalised.

MTR's operations director Adi Lau Tin-shing said some stations could not keep pace with the destruction and that new components and parts would arrive next month.

Tam Kin-chiu, the vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Railway Trade Unions, said the MTR had suffered a severe blow to its reputation over the weekend.

"Since through trains involve the mainland and its passengers, it is very important for the MTR to take a prudent approach to risk assessment," he said.

"If there are safety risks to passengers and staff, the company will choose to cancel the service."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests china

TRENDING

Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Boyz singer Steven Cheung does odd jobs in hotel for income after cheating scandal
Boyz singer Steven Cheung does odd jobs in hotel for income after cheating scandal
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039;, it turns out to be a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle', it turns out to be a tumour
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
Family of girl in Chin Swee Road murder case said she was in relatives&#039; care, says Desmond Lee
Family of girl in Chin Swee Road murder case said she was in relatives' care, says Desmond Lee
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Boy, 3, taken to hospital after he got knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Baby boy&#039;s death could be due to &#039;unintentional suffocation&#039; after mother fell asleep while breastfeeding
Baby likely to have suffocated to death after mother fell asleep while breastfeeding

LIFESTYLE

10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel

Home Works

9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school

SERVICES