Hong Kong's MTR suspends cross-border services after attack on mainland China-bound train

The MTR Corporation suspended all cross-border services yesterday, except the high-speed rail service, after footage emerged of a train being attacked.
The through train service between Hung Hom and Guangzhou was under scrutiny after the video showed a mainland-bound train coming under attack at Fanling station by more than 20 black-clad assailants.
At about 11pm on Friday, according to the footage, the train taking passengers to Guangzhou was surrounded when it reached the station. The video showed attackers using hammers and steel bars to smash the glass windows of the train and the surveillance cameras on the station platform.
The mob was shown throwing large stones, a bicycle and other objects into the platform gap when the train was pulling away from the station.
The passengers, including a number of children, called on each other to stay calm and ignore the attack. The video showed children crying and passengers screaming in fear.
The MTR Corp on Monday suspended through-train services to several mainland Chinese destinations, including Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai, with several trains also cancelled on Sunday. An MTR spokeswoman said 20 glass panels were vandalised and a train compartment was defaced. "At the same time, somebody threw objects in the East Rail area in an attempt to block the train from moving," she said. "As a result, the train was forced to pull off between Fanling and Sheung Shui. This incident caused a serious threat to the safety of the railway and the staff. The MTR Corp strongly condemns such acts." The cross-border service has become the latest casualty in the sustained campaign of vandalism by hard-core elements of the anti-government movement against the city's rail operator. The destruction escalated last Friday, with fires lit at exits, turnstiles destroyed, MTR workers assaulted and station offices smashed or flooded. Early on Monday, the MTR Corp expressed its anger at protesters who undermined railway safety by setting fires at multiple locations and damaging facilities. "The MTR Corp strongly condemns the reoccurrence of these illegal and irresponsible behaviours, which should not be tolerated. The Corp had reported the cases to the police," it said. On Monday, the MTR Corp closed 54 of its 94 stations, with all services shut down at 6pm - except the Airport Express - following an unprecedented closure of its entire network on Saturday out of safety concerns for passengers and staff. Before the Friday night attack, the MTR said 83 out of 94 rail stations, or nearly 90 per cent, had been damaged by protesters, while 42 of the city's 68 light rail stations had also been vandalised. MTR's operations director Adi Lau Tin-shing said some stations could not keep pace with the destruction and that new components and parts would arrive next month. Tam Kin-chiu, the vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Railway Trade Unions, said the MTR had suffered a severe blow to its reputation over the weekend. "Since through trains involve the mainland and its passengers, it is very important for the MTR to take a prudent approach to risk assessment," he said. "If there are safety risks to passengers and staff, the company will choose to cancel the service." This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
