Hong Kong's public investigating authorities under pressure to probe unauthorised use of masks meant for civil servants

The heads of two public investigation bodies in Hong Kong are under pressure to probe accusations of unauthorised use and sales of government-produced masks, as the Post found at least 10 departments had allowed staff to take them away from their offices at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the city.

It came following revelations that the supply of "CSI masks" - made by inmates at factories inside prisons for Correctional Services Industries, for use by various government departments - was depleting quickly.

Government officials said at the weekend that only 12 million masks were left in stock, just enough for one month's usage by all departments.

However, videos and photos showing people selling and giving out CSI-labelled masks have gone viral online over the past two weeks, calling into question how these masks - which were supposed to be used by civil servants only - had reached the market, and prompting calls for the Ombudsman and the Director of Audit to investigate.

An Ombudsman spokeswoman said the office had received about a dozen complaints relating to the use of CSI masks, and would handle them in accordance with established procedures.

Separately, opposition lawmaker Kenneth Leung, deputy chairman of the Legislative Council's public accounts committee (PAC), wrote to the Director of Audit and called for an investigation into the production cycle of the masks, and whether there were loopholes.

"We should find out from the Correctional Services Department how many stocks are there, the production capacity, which departments are using the most masks," Leung said. "There could be a weekly update on the production figures provided to the public."

On behalf of the Director of Audit, an Audit Commission spokesman said issues under investigation were strictly confidential.

The Post spoke to 10 civil servants from various departments and the Government Logistics Department (GLD) to understand how and when the CSI masks had been released into the public domain, and even onto the market.

They said masks had been in ample supply before a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Hong Kong, with the Correctional Services Department producing 4 million a quarter to be distributed among various government departments, depending on their need.

"We used to put them in an unlocked storage room and one box would be in the office for daily use," a government executive officer responsible for managing resources across the departments said.

She said each box of masks had a production date and would expire five years after that, and they allowed colleagues to take as many as they wanted, "as no one really needs them".

"CSI masks" are produced by Correctional Services Industries for use by various government departments. PHOTO: Twitter

Three other executive officers who talked to the Post admitted they never recorded who took away the masks.

"It was just like a pen, or other stationery, that you would not keep a record of," an officer said.

Six other frontline civil servants, including two working on the police force, and one each at the Transport Department, the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, the Housing Department and the Immigration Department, confirmed that they had been able to take away masks until the end of January.

Three of them admitted some colleagues could have taken more than a box.

"Before the Lunar New Year holiday began, we were each given a box of masks, as there were plenty of stocks in the office," the Housing Department civil servant said.

Showing a sample to the Post reporter, she said: "These are the masks we previously stored in the office, and we could put them on for work." The box specified that the masks were produced in 2016.

One frontline police officer said he had seen colleagues taking home boxes of masks, as there were no rules regarding their use.