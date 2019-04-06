Hongkonger arrested with $750 million of crystal meth on Japan beach

Japanese authorities have seized HK$4.3 billion (S$750 million) worth of crystal meth and arrested seven suspected drug traffickers, including at least one Hongkonger, in the country's largest ever drugs bust.

The seven suspects, all Chinese men aged between 20 and 49, were taken into custody in Minamiizu, Shizuoka prefecture, in a joint operation between the Japan Coast Guard and the Metropolitan Police Department earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said at least one Hongkonger was involved and Japanese authorities had notified the city's related departments over the arrest.

According to Japanese officials, officers seized one tonne of the drug, also known as Ice, on board a boat at a beach in the area on Monday night.