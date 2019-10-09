Hongkongers 'kidnapped former schoolmate after he failed to pay cocaine bill'

Two Hongkongers kidnapped a former schoolmate they said had failed to foot his HK$200,000 (S$35,216) cocaine bill, a court heard on Monday.

Marco Tam Ho-tin, 24, and Lee Ki, 18, held Ma Ting-hin, 27, in a Mong Kok hotel room in June last year, demanding payment from his father, the High Court was told.

Ma Ting-hin's father Ma Chun-loi testified that Tam's friend Snowflake had shown him a video clip in which unidentified people were pulling his son's hair and banging his head against a wall.

Police recognised the place as the Sun Hotel and rescued Ma Ting-hin after his father reported the case and showed officers a photograph Snowflake had sent him.

Tam and Ki denied one joint charge of forcible detention of a person with intent to procure a ransom. They also faced a charge of blackmail.

Opening the case on Monday, prosecutor Thomas Iu said Ma Chun-loi learned of his son's alleged debt in January, when he met Tam in Ngau Tau Kok for the first time while picking up his son there. Tam reportedly asked him to pay his son's "coke bill" of more than HK$100,000.

The father recalled asking his son: "How could one consume HK$100,000 worth of cocaine? One would have died." Father and son then left.