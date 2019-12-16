Hongkongers living in mainland China say safety and friendships are on the line amid protests

Hong Kong's district council election results were demoralising for "Robert".

The Hongkonger works as a property consultancy executive in Shanghai, and for him, the pan-democrats' landslide victory was disappointing.

"I feel terribly sad about the results, and some of my [Hong Kong] friends here feel the same, because the winning candidates didn't denounce the protesters' violence," said the 47-year-old, who has worked in mainland China for more than a decade.

He said he could not openly discuss how he felt about the November 24 elections because he feared a backlash, and that Hong Kong - where he was born and raised - was not the place it once was.

"Hong Kong used to be a pretty safe city and inclusive of different opinions. But now if you say you support the police or the Communist Party, you could get beaten up in the street," the real estate professional said.

For the past six months, the city has been gripped by protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

These have since broadened into an anti-government movement calling for greater democracy, which has seen increasingly violent clashes with police.

Seen as a de facto referendum on the protests, the polls saw the pro-democracy camp win control of 17 out of 18 district councils, all of which previously had a pro-establishment majority.

CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE

Hongkongers like Robert who live and work in the mainland are finding themselves saddened by the events back home, and caught in the middle between their friends in the city and those over the border.

There are no official figures on how many Hongkongers work and live in mainland China since their travel permits allow them to freely move across the border. But the number is estimated at 100,000 in Shanghai alone.

Most of those who spoke to the South China Morning Post asked for their names and companies to be withheld because they feared for their safety and that their Hong Kong offices could be targeted.

Some Hongkongers living in mainland China say they are concerned about protesters’ use of violence. PHOTO: Reuters

Another Hongkonger, who leads an architecture firm in Shanghai, was also concerned about the protesters' use of violence, saying it would not resolve the situation.

"I have sympathy for the grass-roots people who have to deal with all the chaos and damage brought by the rioters, while the rich can just leave Hong Kong for a while," said the architect, who is in his 50s and has worked in the mainland for 15 years.

Other Hongkongers based across the border have lost friends over the protests.