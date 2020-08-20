Horrified residents of 3-storey building flee for their lives as it tilts backwards

Sixty residents of a three-storey flat in Samut Sakhon province ran for their lives after the building tilted backwards and looked like it was going to collapse around 7.30pm yesterday (Aug 19).

Samut Sakhon Deputy Governor Teerapat Kutchamath announced that the building was now a dangerous zone and ordered responsible agencies to closely monitor the situation for the next 24 hours at least.

There was no report of any casualties or injuries.

An investigation to find the cause of the tilt was set to begin at 10am today (Aug 20).

One flat owner, Yiem Kladcharoen, 68, said the building had been constructed just five years ago and it was "designed and controlled" by engineers, who had earlier proposed the plan to the local government for approval.

She said that the moment it began tilting, dust started to envelop the building and she had to call out to everyone to escape immediately, fearing the whole structure would crumble or collapse.