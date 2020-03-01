Horse dies after being forced to carry passengers during flood in Indonesia

PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A horse was found dead after allegedly being forced by its coachman to travel and carry passengers through floodwaters on Jl. Kayu Gede in South Tangerang, Banten.

At around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the coachman took his horse to travel through the flood, which was chest-high at the time.

"He might be exhausted after taking so many passengers through the water," said one of the residents, Wawan, as reported by tribunnews.com on Wednesday.

"The horse is dead while the coachman fainted," he added.

He added that the horse's corpse was carried away by local authorities using a pickup truck.

As many 300 families in the neighborhood were affected by the flood stemming from overflowing water from Angke River.

Many residents have taken refuge at relatives' homes in other areas or at temporary shelters provided by the South Tangerang administration.

More about
INDONESIA Floods animals

