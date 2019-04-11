Hospitals to get 'relaxation stations' for staff stressed by Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong's ongoing anti-government protests are affecting health care workers to such an extent that public hospitals are setting up special areas for staff to de-stress and ease their minds.

More health care staff have been seeking help for mental distress. While most were worried about the situation in the city, some said they were finding it hard to communicate with their teenage children because they disagreed over politics.

Public hospitals have been treating protesters and police officers injured during protests, and health care workers have organised rallies. More than 50 people injured during protests needed hospital treatment on Saturday alone.

Dr Rosalie Lo Suk-yee, director of Oasis, a centre under the Hospital Authority that focuses on mental health and counselling for health care staff, said the pressure experienced by staff had grown more intense.

There were 1,651 staff attendances for one-to-one sessions at the centre from June to September, with the monthly number from July to September about 15 per cent higher than in June, when the protests first began.

"The majority were those expressing worries about the situation in Hong Kong and safety issues," Lo said.

Staff of Tseung Kwan O Hospital hold a silent sit-in last month in support of a fellow doctor arrested during an anti-government protest. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The others included staff experiencing emotional distress and feelings of hopelessness, relationship issues, and feelings of anger towards the government, police or protesters.

Hong Kong has been in the grip of often-violent protests since June, roused by the now-withdrawn extradition bill, which would have allowed for extradition to mainland China. It has since developed into a wider anti-government movement.

Lo said some were troubled because their relationships with their adolescent children had taken a turn for the worse because of differences over politics.

"It appears that they can't have any discussions, and some children don't even go home. That has been a big blow to our colleagues," she said.