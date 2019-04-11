Hospitals to get 'relaxation stations' for staff stressed by Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong's ongoing anti-government protests are affecting health care workers to such an extent that public hospitals are setting up special areas for staff to de-stress and ease their minds.
More health care staff have been seeking help for mental distress. While most were worried about the situation in the city, some said they were finding it hard to communicate with their teenage children because they disagreed over politics.
Public hospitals have been treating protesters and police officers injured during protests, and health care workers have organised rallies. More than 50 people injured during protests needed hospital treatment on Saturday alone.
Dr Rosalie Lo Suk-yee, director of Oasis, a centre under the Hospital Authority that focuses on mental health and counselling for health care staff, said the pressure experienced by staff had grown more intense.
There were 1,651 staff attendances for one-to-one sessions at the centre from June to September, with the monthly number from July to September about 15 per cent higher than in June, when the protests first began.
"The majority were those expressing worries about the situation in Hong Kong and safety issues," Lo said.
The others included staff experiencing emotional distress and feelings of hopelessness, relationship issues, and feelings of anger towards the government, police or protesters.
Hong Kong has been in the grip of often-violent protests since June, roused by the now-withdrawn extradition bill, which would have allowed for extradition to mainland China. It has since developed into a wider anti-government movement.
Lo said some were troubled because their relationships with their adolescent children had taken a turn for the worse because of differences over politics.
"It appears that they can't have any discussions, and some children don't even go home. That has been a big blow to our colleagues," she said.
From around the middle of this month, makeshift stations will be set up at about 30 public hospitals, offering staff specific areas where they can relax. The stations will operate during lunchtime or throughout the day from Monday to Friday, and will be located either at the Oasis-affiliated centres in major hospitals, or in staff common rooms. Those who go there will be able to meditate while seated on comfortable floor sofas, use virtual reality headsets to view calming natural landscapes, work on colour patterns, or simply sip a cup of floral tea. There were more than 76,000 people working under the Hospital Authority, which runs 43 public hospitals and institutions, according to its 2017/2018 annual report. More than 55,000 of them provided direct care to patients. Lo said the idea for the de-stress stations was inspired by something similar done in the United States, including in New York City after the September 11, terrorist attacks. Spaces for breaks for rescue workers were set up in churches and hotels near ground zero, where the landmark Twin Towers collapsed. Lo said the stations would remain as long as Hong Kong's social unrest continued, as they were meant to help staff respond to the pressure. The authority is also considering launching a mobile application focusing on mental health well-being for its staff next year. Dr Arisina Ma Chung-yee, president of the Public Doctors' Association, said doctors working in accident and emergency departments had been most affected by the unrest, as they treated those injured at protests. She said the de-stress stations could help, but might not fully deal with the problem. The shortage of manpower at public hospitals was another source of stress among health care staff and needed addressing, Ma added. That begs the question of whether staff will be able to make use of the relaxation facilities. "It depends on how much time you have to chill. It won't help if there is a specific space, but you don't have time to go there," Ma said. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
Read also
Read also
More about
Hong Kong
Hong Kong protests
Hospitals
From around the middle of this month, makeshift stations will be set up at about 30 public hospitals, offering staff specific areas where they can relax.
The stations will operate during lunchtime or throughout the day from Monday to Friday, and will be located either at the Oasis-affiliated centres in major hospitals, or in staff common rooms.
Those who go there will be able to meditate while seated on comfortable floor sofas, use virtual reality headsets to view calming natural landscapes, work on colour patterns, or simply sip a cup of floral tea.
There were more than 76,000 people working under the Hospital Authority, which runs 43 public hospitals and institutions, according to its 2017/2018 annual report. More than 55,000 of them provided direct care to patients.
Lo said the idea for the de-stress stations was inspired by something similar done in the United States, including in New York City after the September 11, terrorist attacks. Spaces for breaks for rescue workers were set up in churches and hotels near ground zero, where the landmark Twin Towers collapsed.
Lo said the stations would remain as long as Hong Kong's social unrest continued, as they were meant to help staff respond to the pressure.
The authority is also considering launching a mobile application focusing on mental health well-being for its staff next year.
Dr Arisina Ma Chung-yee, president of the Public Doctors' Association, said doctors working in accident and emergency departments had been most affected by the unrest, as they treated those injured at protests.
She said the de-stress stations could help, but might not fully deal with the problem. The shortage of manpower at public hospitals was another source of stress among health care staff and needed addressing, Ma added.
That begs the question of whether staff will be able to make use of the relaxation facilities.
"It depends on how much time you have to chill. It won't help if there is a specific space, but you don't have time to go there," Ma said.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.