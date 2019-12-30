Hotel guest in Hong Kong robbed and beaten after 2 men break into room

The woman was staying at Harbour Plaza Resort City in Tin Shui Wai.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Karen Zhang
South China Morning Post

Hong Kong police were investigating after a 21-year-old woman reported that she had been robbed of belongings worth HK$15,000 (S$2,600) and beaten in her hotel room on Sunday.

The woman, from mainland China, called police at about 2pm, saying two young men in their 20s had broken into her room at Harbour Plaza Resort City in Tin Shui Wai and then beat her up.

She said HK$10,000 in cash and a gold necklace worth HK$5,000 were taken.

The victim told police her hands and back were painful and there was redness on her shoulder and neck. But officers said the woman refused to go to hospital for treatment.

A knife was found at the scene. The case was still under investigation.

The Post has contacted the hotel, a member of CK Asset Group, for comment.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

